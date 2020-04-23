Tomah man involved in 2-hour standoff with police

A Tomah man armed with a large meat cleaver held police at bay for two hours Wednesday before finally being taken into custody.

According to Tomah Police, the incident began at around 4:15 p.m., when officers were summoned to the 1500 block of Superior Avenue for a domestic disturbance involving a male who was reportedly armed with a machete.

An officer, who happened to be driving by the residence when the call came in, arrived immediately and located the suspect near the front of the residence. The officer recognized the man from previous contacts as Nicholas Anderson, 34.

He said Anderson refused to comply with his orders and produced a large meat cleaver. An officer used a Taser on the suspect, which proved to be ineffective.

Anderson then fled through a residential area and was eventually surrounded near the 1600 block of Stoughton Avenue. Police fired non-lethal, bean-bag rounds at Anderson, which also proved to be ineffective.

Anderson eventually climbed onto the roof of a vehicle and refused to come down. Police negotiated for two hours with Anderson before he threw the cleaver onto the roof of a house and was taken into custody.

Neither Anderson nor police were injured in the incident, but Anderson did damage the car he was standing on. Anderson was taken to Tomah Health where he was medically cleared and then transported to the Monroe County Jail, where he is awaiting a bond hearing.

Anderson, who was wanted on a Department of Corrections warrant, faces potential felony charges of failure to comply with officers, threatening battery to law enforcement, and misdemeanor charges of criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct with a dangerous weapon and resisting an officer.

“The Tomah Police Department recognizes these types of situations often impact many people's lives and routines as we try to resolve them,” said Tomah Police Lt. Eric Pedersen. “We appreciate the cooperation and support from those affected by this event and want to thank you for allowing us to do our job.”

Assisting the Tomah Police Department were the Tomah Fire Deptment, Tomah Area Ambulance Service, Monreo County Sheriff’s Department, Monroe County 911 Communication Center, Wisconsin State Patrol, Sparta Police Department and Tomah Health