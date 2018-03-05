Tomah man running for sheriff on Democratic ticket

A Monroe County man is the third candidate to make a bid for sheriff.

Jeff Schwanz of Tomah, announced this morning (Thursday) he will run for Monroe County Sheriff as a Democrat.

Schwanz has worked as a jailer for the past three years. Before that he was a certified nursing assistant at the Tomah VA for 40 years before retiring.

He served in the U.S. Army from 1974-77 and was honorably discharged.

A Tomah High School graduate, Schwanz has been married to his wife, Roxanne, for 40 years and has a daughter who also is a Tomah resident. He has two grandchildren and one great grandchild. Schwanz said he is active in the community and volunteers each summer at the Tomah tractor pull and Monroe County Fair.

"I think I can make a difference in Monroe County," he said. "I'm a corrections officer at this time and the morale is very low. We need better leadership."

Schwanz said he has leadership experience in programs at the VA and if elected he would focus his efforts on road officers and jailers, as well as child safety in Monroe County.

"I just enjoy people and I think I can make a difference as sheriff," he said.

Schwanz said he realizes a Democrat has never won a partisan office in Monroe County but he thinks the time is ripe for that to change.

He said he has yet to file his nomination papers but will have them to the county clerk's office by next Monday.

Schwanz so far is the sole candidate on the Democratic ticket with the other two candidates seeking the seat, former Tomah Police Chief Wes Revels and current Wilton Police Chief Jeremy Likely, running on the Republican ticket.

Those two will face off in an August 14 primary. However, candidates have until June 1 to submit nomination papers. If there is no competition on the Democratic ticket, Schwanz will automatically advance to the General Election, which is November 6.