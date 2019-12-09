Tomah man sentenced to five years prison

Jack W. Nabors, 26, of Tomah was sentenced to five years in state prison and five years extended supervision after he was found guilty of exposing genitals/pubic area/intimate parts to a child.

On June 25, 2017, officers were dispatched to a residence in Tomah where a 16-year-old female was refusing to go home with her mother because she felt uncomfortable and unsafe at her residence.

According to the complaint, the victim told investigators that she didn't have a door on her bedroom doorway at the house and she had past sexual encounters with two of the males residing at the residence.

She additionally told investigators she did not sleep at night because she did not feel safe and had self harmed herself multiple times due to being sexually assaulted.

The victim told investigators there had been a previous investigation into one of the males, Aspen R. Rossenbach, which had occurred earlier that year. She admitted to investigators that she did not tell the complete truth at the time because she didn’t want Rossenbach to go to jail.

Rossenbach has since been charged with third degree sexual assault, two counts of incest with a child, two counts of exposing genitals to a child and second degree sexual assault of a child. On July 24, Rossenbach plead guilty to third degree sexual assault and the court approved a 24-month diversion agreement; the other charges were dismissed.

The victim told investigators that while she was alone with Nabors he had touched her, made sexual advances towards her and exposed his genitals to her. She added that Nabors was “not mentally all there” and that he had the mentality of a third grader, which made her scared to tell anyone about his actions.

Nabors denied the allegations at first but when investigators asked again if he exposed himself to the victim, he responded, “I probably did. I just don’t remember it.” He also admitted to asking the victim to have sex with him and send him nude pictures.

Nabors was additionally charged with incest with a child and second degree sexual assault to the child, however, the charges were dismissed but read in.