Tomah man seriously injured in one-vehicle crash

A one-vehicle rollover in the Town of Byron Tuesday, May 16, resulted in life threatening injuries to a 49-year Tomah man.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Department, Michael Jackson was driving a 1994 Chevrolet Camaro northbound on Eureka Road near Cty. Hwy. G at approximately 10:13 p.m.

Jackson reportedly failed to stop at the stop sign on Eureka Road and crossed Cty. Hwy. G before traveling into the ditch and entering a stand of trees. He was transported to Tomah Memorial Hospital by the Tomah Area Ambulance Service.

Assisting the Sheriff’s Office were the Wisconsin State Patrol, Oakdale Area Fire Department, Oakdale Area First Responders, Tomah Area Ambulance Service and the Monroe County 911 Communications Center.

The crash remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.