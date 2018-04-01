Tomah Memorial Hospital welcomes first baby of 2018

Brandy Haubrich and Antonio Devito of Tomah were a bit surprised that their daughter, Aaliyah Josephine Devito would be the first baby born at Tomah Memorial Hospital in 2018. Aaliyah arrived at 1:02 a.m. Jan. 1 weighing 6 pounds and measuring 18.25 inches.

“We were a bit unsure she would be born in the New Year,” said Antonio. “She definitely made her entrance,” Brandy said of her daughter’s arrival.

Aaliyah is the first child for the Tomah couple.

As the first baby born in 2018, the couple received an infant car seat from the New Beginnings Birth Center staff at Tomah Memorial.

Hospital marketing and public relations director Eric Prise said it has been a few years since the hospital had the first baby arrive Jan. 1.

“Our last Jan. 1 baby occurred five years ago in 2013,” said Prise. He said 266 babies were born at TMH last year, including 140 boys and 126 girls.

As for the most popular baby names in 2017, Prise said Henry was the top boy’s name last year, while Sophia was the most popular name for girls.