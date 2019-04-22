Tomah Memorial welcomes twins

It has not happened in nearly two years so it was an extra special day when twins were born at Tomah Memorial Hospital April 16.

“Our staff was really excited to have this opportunity to be able to participate in such a unique birth,” Tomah Memorial Hospital New Beginnings Birth Center Director Carrie Lord, MSN, RN RNC-OB said of the first pair of twins born at the hospital since two sets of twins were delivered in Nov. 2017.

Samantha and Ryan Layman of Tomah welcomed their daughter, Magnolia Claire at 1:16 p.m. weighing 6 lbs. 5 oz., followed by brother, Jameson Christopher at 3:42 p.m. weighing 7 lbs. 5 oz. It is the couple’s first children.

“It’s the best of both worlds,” Ryan said his twin girl and boy. “I’m over the clouds and ecstatic. I’m very proud of my wife; she did an amazing job.”

As for mom, Samantha said the day started out a little slow, but picked up after her water broke.

“It was easily the most horrific experience of my life,” Samantha said with a big smile, “and also the most wonderful. I could not have done it without all the nursing staff; they were cheerleaders and so supportive. I’ll never forget any of them.”

Ryan echoed his wife’s feelings and added special recognition for their provider Gundersen Health System Tomah Clinic Dr. Robert A. Holness, MD who was with them the entire time.

“Our doctor, and staff here were amazing,” added Ryan. “We were here for four days and got to know everyone who works here,” Samantha added. “They were all just amazing; such wonderful people.”

The Layman’s said they had been preparing for the big day and always planned to have their babies born in Tomah.

“We wanted to have our twins here that was the goal,” Samantha explained.

Lord said having area providers use the hospital reinforces the local care offered at Tomah Memorial. “It’s a crucial part that we have the collaboration with the two facilities that we work with especially in this situation to have an OB provider like Dr. Holness to care for these patients,” she said. “It gives us a lot of joy and comfort knowing that we made a difference in their lives.”

While most would think the hard work is yet to come, the Layman’s look at the future much differently. “Now comes the rest of life,” Ryan explained. “Now’s the fun part,” he said. “It’s a labor of love,” added Samantha.