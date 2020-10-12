Tomah Nursing and Rehabilitation Center collecting for Kupper Rasch Senior Center

It's a simple act of holiday kindness of one center helping another.

Tomah Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (TNRC) and Mulder Healthcare is sponsoring a supply drive for the Kupper Rasch Senior Center to help stock supplies for much needed items, said Tina Pick, TNRC community liaison.

Pick said supplies that are needed are small food items like cans of tuna or chicken, soups, macaroni/cheese, cleaning items, personal hygiene and grooming items, and paper products.

The drive started Monday and runs through Monday, Dec. 21. So check for surplus supplies you may have on hand. TNRC is working with Tomah senior center director Pam Buchda

"This is the first time that TNRC has helped the center in this way but we think it is a great way to build a bridge from the senior community and Tomah Nursing and Rehabilitation," Pick said. "We look forward to working closely with them after the pandemic.

On that Covid topic, Pick said the donation drop area at TNRC was designed for public safety.

"The drop off area will be completely self contained and COVID friendly," Pick said. "It will be at the front of the building with no contact between staff or community. All they have to do is come to the front of the building and open the front door into the lobby and we have a box inside where they can drop off the donations."

For more information call Pick at (608) 387-4405.