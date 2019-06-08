Wednesday, August 7, 2019
Home / News / Tomah PD conducting death investigation following welfare check

Tomah PD conducting death investigation following welfare check

Tue, 08/06/2019 - 8:57am admin1

At approximately 7:45 a.m. on Aug. 4, officers from the Tomah Police Department conducted a welfare check at an address on the 200 block of E. Milwaukee Street.

Officers entered the property and located the resident, 37-year-old Jacob Zimmerman deceased. The exact caus of death is unknown and more information may be available following the autopsy.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Assisting Tomah PD were the Tomah Area Ambulance Service, Monroe County Medical Examiner and the Monroe County Communications Center.

 

Evans Print & Media Group

1302 River Rd.
P.O. Box 252
Sparta, WI 54656-0252

Office Number: (608) 269-3186
Fax Number: (608) 269-6876
Email: news@monroecountyherald.com

 

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here