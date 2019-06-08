Tomah PD conducting death investigation following welfare check

At approximately 7:45 a.m. on Aug. 4, officers from the Tomah Police Department conducted a welfare check at an address on the 200 block of E. Milwaukee Street.

Officers entered the property and located the resident, 37-year-old Jacob Zimmerman deceased. The exact caus of death is unknown and more information may be available following the autopsy.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Assisting Tomah PD were the Tomah Area Ambulance Service, Monroe County Medical Examiner and the Monroe County Communications Center.