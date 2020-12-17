Tomah PD investigating alleged sexual assault

The Tomah Police Department is in the early stages of an investigation surrounding an alleged sexual assault, according to information posted on its Facebook page.

Investigators were notified of allegations of a sexual assault involving a minor over the weekend and Isaiah S. Pesce, 39, of Tomah was arrested Tuesday and taken to the Monroe County Jail on charges of sexual assault of a child.

During the investigation, it was determined by officers that Pesce is employed by the Tomah Area School District as a bus driver.

The Tomah PD released a statement on Wednesday, which stated that allegations resulting in Pesce’s arrest were not related to or connected with his employment with the school district. According to the criminal complaint, Pesce allegedly made sexual advances toward a teenager and touched the teen inappropriately who then reported the incident to a parent.

Tomah Superintendent Dr. Mike Hanson said Wednesday in a statement, “the Tomah School District has received notice from the Tomah Police Department that a district employee has been charged with sexual assault of a child, however, the investigation revealed that the allegations which resulted in his arrest were not related to or connected with his employment with the Tomah school district.

"The school district is undertaking an investigation of this matter and is taking the appropriate action to assure that no student of the school district will be placed in a situation which would present the student to any threat or danger, or which would jeopardize the student’s safety.”

As the matter is still under investigation, Hanson said the school district cannot comment further at this time.

Pesce was charged in Monroe County Circuit Court on Dec. 16 with second degree sexual assault of a child and incest with child. A $1,000 cash bond has been set and he is scheduled for an initial appearance before Judge Todd Ziegler on January 6 at 1 p.m.

Pesce is not to have contact with the 14-year-old victim or anyone under the age of 18.