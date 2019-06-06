Tomah PD responds to attempted armed robbery complaint

At approximately 10:17 p.m. June 5, officers from the Tomah Police Department were dispatched to Kwik Trip North concerning an armed robbery complaint.

Officers were notified that a male subject, later identified as Jakob Layland, reportedly entered the store and brandished a knife while allegedly demanding money from a store clerk. The store clerk refused to comply with Layland’s demands and called 911.

Layland allegedly responded by stabbing the knife into a credit card machine and then fled in a vehicle before officers arrived. A short time later, officers located Layland walking near Kwik Trip South.

With the assistance of Tomah Police K9 Viktor, Layland was taken into custody without further incident and is currently being held in the Monroe County Jail.

The Tomah Police Department was assisted by the Monroe County Communications Center, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.

Pending charges include, attempted robbery, 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct with a dangerous weapon and criminal damage to property.