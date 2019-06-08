Tomah police await autopsy results in death of male juvenile

Tomah police are investigating the death of a male juvenile found in a residence at the 900 block of Lemonweir Parkway.

According to a TPD press release the Tomah Area Ambulance Service was dispatched to the home Monday shortly before noon for the report of an unresponsive male juvenile.

Efforts were made on site to revive the juvenile before he was transported to Tomah Memorial Hospital emergency department. The person was pronounced dead at the hospital.

An autopsy has been ordered by the Monroe County medical examiner to determine the cause of death. The investigation is ongoing. Assisting the TAAS was the Tomah police department, Monroe County medical examiner, Monroe County Joint Investigative Task Force and Monroe County Communications center.

More information will be provided in the Herald when available.