Tomah regional prep rodeo this weekend

Prep rodeo is returning to Tomah.

The Wisconsin High School Rodeo Association is holding the Tomah High School and Junior High regional Saturday and Sunday at Recreation Park in Tomah.

Rodeo fans and participants can get a preliminary taste of rodeo action with jackpot/warm up action Friday starting at 6 p.m. with exhibition barrels. There will be breakaway roping and open breakaway competition as well.

Competition starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. There are high school and junior high events each day. High school and junior high shooting competition is Friday, 11 a.m. at the Tomah-Warrens Sportsman Alliance. It will feature light rifle for junior high entrants and light rifle and trap for the high school contestant. They will compete in flights of five.

High school boys events include bareback riding, bull riding, calf roping, cutting, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling and team roping. Junior high boys events are bareback steer riding, breakaway roping, bull riding, calf roping, chute dogging, goat tying, ribbon roping, team roping saddle bronc steer riding. Events for high school and junior high girls feature breakaway roping cutting, barrel racing, cutting, goat tying, pole bending and team roping.

Tomah high school competitors include Cheyenne Check, Sierra Steele, Coy Nelson, Evan Salzwedel and Ruth Switchtenberg from Tomah and Mikayla Olson and Karter Hoag. Kirsta Cook from New Lisbon High School also returns for another season. Schwitchtenberg is the reigning Wisconsin High School Rodeo queen.

Junior high competitors are Dylan Breitsprecher, Brady Breitsprecher and Ethan Olson.

Upcoming regionals include Dubuque, Iowa, May 18-19 and Arcadia, May 25-26. The Wisconsin high school rodeo finals are June 14-16 at Richland Center. For more information on the Tomah regional call Carm Schneider 608-343-9169 or Toni Henry, 608-343-6316. Ticket prices are $18 for a weekend pass or $10 per performance. Admission is free for kids 7-years-old and under.