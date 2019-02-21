Tomah school board approves plan for snow days

The amount of snow and missed school days shared something in common in February

They kept piling up. At its Monday night meeting the Tomah School Board approved a plan for missed days due to winter's wrath. But after another snow day on Wednesday, that plan could possibly be modified.

Contacted on Wednesday, Tomah superintendent said, "We will update the board in March and probably April as to any additional makeup time needed. We do have a bit of a cushion so I am waiting to see what else old man winter throws at us."

Prior to Wednesday, the district had to make up four school days (28 hours). Monday night the board approved the following plan

Day 1 student makeup: Monday, Feb. 18 (This was scheduled as a teacher training/collaboration day so teachers will need to make up this time.)

Day 2 student makeup: Monday, April 22 (This is a scheduled vacation day.)

Day 3 student makeup: Friday, May 17 (This is scheduled as a teacher training/collaboration day so teachers will need to make up this time.)

Day 4 student makeup: The 10 minutes added to the school day being on March 4 will provide an additional 10.5 hours of instruction.

Zahrte told the board the intent of the plan is to make sure Friday, June 7 is the final day of classes. Again, that was before Wednesday and keeping in mind what Zahrte mentioned earlier. Old man winter still includes the unpredictable month of March, notorious for historic snow storms around state tournament action. Stay tuned.

Zahrte said, " the goal is not to touch spring break in March."

She noted many families have time set aside for plans and added the THS band will also be on its trip to Boston during spring break.

Other business:

There was discussion regarding a detailed letter to the board about challenges facing the Tomah Area Montessori School (TAMS)program. Pam Melby is president of the TAMS governance board.

"The kids love learning (under the Montessori model)," Melby said.

The letter was signed by Melby, Adam Bubnich, vice president, Veronica Stewart, secretary, EmmyLou Houston, treasurer, Cindy Best, Becky Bauman and Kathy Wacker (board members).

TAMS is in the fourth year of a five year commitment to offer Montessori education for Tomah students. It has been a product of its own success as enrollment at its building on the outskirts of Tomah (the former Timber Pups building) no longer meets its space needs.

The letter read: We, as the Tomah Area Montessori School (TAMS) Governance Board are writing this letter on behalf of the Governance Board, Staff, and Families of TAMS. This letter is to express our concerns and what we feel the needs are for our program and school going forward.

We are in the middle of our 4th year with talk of expansion on the horizon. It has been a learning experience for all of us. It has been very obvious we have outgrown our space and we do not feel this is an adequate space for our school any longer. While developing a 5 year plan for the school, we have recognized several issues that need to be within the core foundation of the Montessori school that need to be addressed before moving forward.

1st Technology education - We feel technology education is a needed resource within our building. Without a technology instructor like the other schools have, we fear this will put our students behind since they are still required to take district benchmark testing/state Forward Exam and along with becoming proficient in other computer based instructional needs. Computers and technology are needed for a student’s future in today’s world. Our current E-2 teacher is teaching our 4th graders but there is a need for a separate technology instructor.

2nd Guidance Counseling - We do not currently have a staff member to provide guidance counseling to the social emotional needs of our students. These social emotional needs are currently being handled by the staff of TAMS, but we feel they need more support for these students.

3rd. ESS/Gymnasium - We feel we need a new school soon, but we brainstormed on what we could do now to help this problem. We have children in the 2nd grade (here since the beginning) that have never played in a gymnasium during the school day. We do not feel like, due to our space, children are allowed to get the appropriate physical education needed, especially during the winter months without an inside space/gymnasium. We would like to come up with a short term solution to bus our student to a gym either at a school or another facility 2 to 4 times a month in the afternoon. Our students should have a chance to participate in games that require more space than our little school provides. We have some ideas we would like to discuss to help this issue.

4th Staffing issues - We share a principal with 2 other elementary schools (Warrens and Wyeville). TAMS and Warrens are about as far apart of any two schools in the district. We feel this is stretching one person far too thin and does not allow enough time with administration in the building. As we expand, we feel the need to have more time of a principal. We do not feel this is a TAMS problem, this is a district issue.

5th Music/Art/PE - In the future, we would like to have a discussion with you on improving the Fine Arts and ESS experiences of our children all together since we currently have only one teacher instructing all 3 MAPE’s (Music/Art/Physical Education). This is becoming a scheduling, spacing, and instructional concern. In discussion with parents and the Governance Board, we also feel our children are currently missing out on the experience of performing. The music curriculum for the district states that all students will be given the opportunity to perform. We would like to see a performance like the other elementary students experience. We would be interested in looking at ways to help our Music teacher accomplish this. Since music is not his area of expertise, we would entertain the thought of getting help for him. Our students deserve this opportunity like all other students in the district.

There was no dispute about the success of TAMS since first introduced. Despite sharing duties at two other elementary schools principal Tim Gnewikow was cited for his support and availability at the TAMS building. But there were no tentative solutions to resolve concerns as TAMS nears the end of its fourth year.

"We know that space is an issue," Zahrte said. "We also knew we would not get all the things as (to meet needs) as we would in a traditional school. But we continue to make improvements with what we have at the school."

Business manager Greg Gaarder knows of the space crunch.

"That building is not designed for what it's being used for," Gaarder said. "But when we started (TAMS) we did not think it would grow as fast as it did."

While growth remains steady for TAMS, the school board passed a motion related to lack of participation and facilities.

After hearing an update on athlete numbers for high school swimming the board approved a motion not to have a girl's swim team for the 2019-2020 season. It was noted board action is not anti-swimming, but shortage of upcoming numbers and lack of convenient pool access.

Activities director Tom Curran provided projected numbers at THS which were not favorable for boys or girls. In January Tomah learned that Sparta did not have the numbers to support a girl's cooperative team next season.

Numbers in the younger grades may offer reason to reconsider teams in the future. But two other significant hurdles were cited, lack of indoor water and lack of bus drivers which places undue stress on transportation to events.

"Finding drivers for sports runs is a major issue," Gaarder said. "Over the years we struggle with transportation of students."

As is lack of an indoor pool.

"It is a glaring deficiency not having a facility for kids to get into the water," Curran said.

The Rumpel Center at Fort McCoy was used in the past. But a renovation project at that pool makes access uncertain in the future, it was noted.

Curran said interest in participation could trend up through 2020 and 2021. It is possible a cooperative could return. Curran favors a standalone team to limit scheduling challenges.

There is a swimming outlet with the Total Force swim club which consists of Tomah and Sparta swimmers. But for now student interest will be tracked as will efforts to build an indoor pool in Tomah.