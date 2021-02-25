Tomah School Board candidates share their thoughts

The Monroe County Herald is providing brief profiles on the six candidates seeking three seats on the Tomah School Board in the April election.

Candidates include sitting members Aaron Lueck and Mitch Koel along with challengers Rick Murray, Jan Sherwood, Spencer Stephens and Wayne Kling. The intent is to provide an information snapshot for electors in the Tomah school district. All candidates were provided the opportunity to respond to the same questions.

• Provide some background

• Motivation/experience to serve on the school board

• Two key challenges facing the school district

• Position on investing in Tomah's outlying elementary schools or investing in one building for all elementary students.

The Herald will publish profiles as received from the candidates leading up to the election, Tuesday, April 6.

Rick Murray

Murray is 1980 graduate of Tomah High School. He is married to Wendy who has taught at the Tomah Middle School for over 20 years. They have three children currently attending THS, Kenric (Senior) Rylie ( Sophomore) and Kamryn (Freshman).

Murray has previously worked for Daland Corporation for 32 years as a Manager and District Manager of Pizza Hut Restaurants in North Carolina and Southern Wisconsin. He is presently operations manager for Murray’s on Main in Tomah.

I believe holding these positions put me in a great spot to help solve problems and issues working as a team with Administration, Faculty, Parents and Board Members.

Murray has previously been involved with numerous initiatives within the Tomah School District, 1) Co-Chair of the 4K implementation committee.

2)Served on the Safety Committee for the School District, in which we worked on securing our buildings by looking at safety procedures that could be put in place to protect students and staff from intruders.

3) Served two terms on the Tomah School of Childhood Board when my children attended preschool there.

Previously served short term on the Tomah School Board in 2020. Served six years on the Handishop Board of Directors and the Senior and Disabled Board for the City of Tomah.

What is your motivation/experience to seek a seat on school board?

My motivation to run for School Board is I feel education is very important and I want to be able to help direct the future if our educational platform.

Two key challenges facing Tomah school district?

1) Technology, we need to create a technology committee made up of educators, Board Members, parents, and the Tech Directors to address and fix previous issues with virtual school and plan and fix on going issues that arise in the future. Technology is only as good as the people using it.

2) Look at ways to eliminate large classroom sizes when school resumes to full day everyday classes. We had students that struggled with virtual school and possibly fallen behind because of these struggles. We have to find ways to catch these students back up.

Tomah's elementary school investment

My thoughts on the Facilities Study is just that. We have to study to find the positives of building a new facility to house elementary students in one building. But we must look into what issues we may create by building this new facility as well.

1) By bringing out lying elementary students to Tomah does that create excessive bus time to and from school each day?

2) What effects would closing these outlying schools have on these communities?

3) Would we be able to sell some if the properties to help cut the cost of building a new facility within the Tomah Community?

4) What kind of cost savings will there be on building a new facility lights, heat, insurance etc...?

As you can see I would have a lot of thoughts and questions before I am ready to make any decisions on major Facility Improvements.