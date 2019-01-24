Tomah school board delays vote on confederate clothing

Several years ago it was Tomah high school students flying the Confederate flag in the box of pickup trucks.

The Tomah School Board took action and implemented a policy to ban that type of display.

The issue has surfaced again at THS. This time with a few students wearing clothing that displays the historical sign of the Confederacy during the Civil War. The issue was discussed during the board's meeting Monday night.

Several THS students and staff addressed the board. No action was taken, but a decision whether to ban clothing that displays the confederate flag is expected in either early February during a board academy meeting or later in February at the board's regular meeting.

THS principal Robert Joyce said the issue took hold the fall of 2018 with a student wearing confederate flag clothing. Joyce conceded some students and staff opposed the display.

Joyce said an e-mail was sent to district families Sept. 18 that outlined the district's intent to provide a safe learning environment for all students. There was no mention of a ban at that time.

On the board agenda it noted the request for the ban was made by the district's Indian Education Committee (ICE) "to ban students from wearing the Confederate flag during school hours and on school property."

Joyce said it's the district charge to "focus on a safe learning environment to learn without disruption."

The issue has become a disruption in some cases.

Superintendent Cindy Zahrte told the board a parent of an African-American student expressed concern over allowing students to wear clothing that display the Confederate flag. A THS leadership group has focused on the issue. Student leaders convened prior to the holiday break to discuss the school culture at THS.

It was the topic at a meeting earlier this month of THS Ho-Chunk students who expressed concern of the message the 'rebel' clothing sends, Joyce added.

Joyce conceded there have been student discipline and confrontations over the issue. He is fully aware preventing student rights is "a slippery slope."

But at the same time Joyce adds, "with all that is happening we need to take a position (to impose a ban)."

Several students spoke at the board meeting. Josh Holness and Lucy Gordon spoke in favor of the ban. Gordon is president of the THS diversity club. Brett Larkin spoke against the ban. Not on grounds defending what the Confederate flag stands for. But against violation of student speech.

"This is not a time for banning," Larkin said. "It's a time for open dialogue."

For some Confederate clothing may be a fashion statement. Gordon feels her peers need to educate themselves on the history of the Confederate flag's meaning.

"It allows for bullying with clothing students choose to wear," Gordon said.

Nathan Jungmeyer teaches a class in Civil War history at THS. He supports the ban.

"(Its flag) stands for racism and white supremacy," Jungmeyer said. "I tell my students that is not what they want to be associated with. Our school should not consider allowing confederate clothing on school grounds."

Joyce contacted other administrators in the Mississippi Valley Conference. None allow students to wear Confederate clothing he learned.

The district's message for its students is most important, Zahrte stressed.

"Our job is to create a safe learning environment for every student with what they learn," Zahrte said. "They should have a clear understanding what (the Confederate flag) stands for."

In other business, the board was told by Tomah activities director the Tomah-Sparta swim cooperative will not continue for the 2019-20 school year. The cooperative was in place for two years.

The decision was sealed after Curran's peer in Sparta said they were not interested in renewing the contract with the WIAA for the cooperative. Curran said both schools struggled to maintain numbers.

At the end of the past season each school had three swimmers out for the sport.

"It was not the numbers we were hoping for," Curran said.

Sparta was considered the 'lead' school for the cooperative, which meant it was responsible to coordinate travel to and from meets and practice, which was held at Fort McCoy's Rumpel Center. Initially there was talk of parents assisting with swimmer transportation, which did not materialize, it was noted.

Only four girls expressed interest for varsity swim in Tomah, well below participation needed to fill 14 events at a meet.

"We wish numbers were higher, but they are not," Curran said.

Planned renovation at the Rumpel Center in 2020 and 2021 is also an obstacle. On a positive note, strong numbers for elementary and middle school swimmers hold out hope for swimming to return at some point. Julia Koput is involved with Tomah club swimming and sees strong potential for the return of varsity swimming down the road.

The board business manager Greg Gaarder to publicize bids for a transportation bus pen project.

The project was planned to start in 2018 until a wetland issue with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources put a hold on work. That has been resolved.

The multi-phase project is sited between the Robert Kupper Learning Center and existing bus transportation terminal on Townline Road. It will be done in five phases with work expected to start this year, pending advertising bids and agreements with contractors.

The first three phases is the point of emphasis to start. That includes site preparation/grading. Phase two is installing underground electrical and gravel paving. Phase three involves installation of fence and lights for security. Bus security is the initial focus, said Gaarder. The project will also provide more space for what has become cramped for bus and van parking, along with personal vehicles for drivers.

Phase 4 includes asphalt paving and lane striping. The final phase includes a roofed canopy for partial bus cover. The project is budgeted for the first three phases over a two year budget cycle. Total cost for all five phases is approximately $900,000, pending receipt of bids.