Tomah School Board to discuss latest COVID rules at its Academy meeting

The scheduled start of classes for Tomah School District students one month away and one thing is certain.

The best laid plans could go up in smoke pending COVID-19 status in Monroe County and Wisconsin by Sept. 1.

COVID-19 will dominate discussion at the Tomah School Board's academy meeting Monday night at the Robert Kupper Learning Center on Townline Road.

Last week a letter from district superintendent Dr. Mike Hanson was sent to parents regarding Gov. Tony's Evers mask mandate.

The letter reads, "In accordance with Governor Evers mask mandate published today, the Tomah Area School District will require children ages 5 and up to wear a mask during the school day and on our busses. This order goes into effect on August 1st. Students will be required to wear masks beginning on Monday, August 3rd. "Face covering'' means a piece of cloth or other material that is worn to cover the nose and mouth completely. Acceptable face coverings include but are not limited to: a bandana, a cloth face mask, a disposable or paper mask, a neck gaiter, or a religious face covering. If you are unable to provide your child with a mask, one will be provided to your child. We have disposable masks available for any child who does not have a mask for riding the bus. If your child has a condition that exempts him or her from wearing a mask, please provide the documentation to the building office by Wednesday, August 5th. More information will be forthcoming from your child’s building principal. Please feel free to contact me if you have any questions or concerns.

Other items on the agenda:

Discussion on COVID-19 communication process, employee travel guidance

Discussion on Coulee COVID-19 compass pre-vaccine status

Discussion on Evers face covering mandate

Discussion on fall activities and athletics update

Consideration for approval of new contracts/consideration for approval of resignations

Consideration for approval of additional school nurse hours and one additional School nurse position

Consideration for approval for central office communications ddministrative assistant

Consideration for approval of alternative open enrollment requests

Consideration to close the Tomah high school campus during hybrid learning for the 2020-2021 school year

Verify oath of office for newly appointment board member Mitchell Koel.

The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.