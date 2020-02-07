Tomah School Board dismisses in-person graduation

The 2020 Tomah class of graduating seniors can officially move on.

The Tomah School Board made it official at a special board meeting Monday night. There will be no in-person graduation ceremony July 18 at E.J. McKean Field. Citing uncertainty over COVID restrictions, graduate participation and mixed reaction from parents, the board's decision was unanimous to cancel the ceremony.

With the weekly roller coaster of COVID cases in Monroe County there was concern having the ceremony would conflict with Monroe County Health Department restrictions, said THS principal Robert Joyce, who continued to hold out hope Tomah seniors could receive just recognition.

According to survey information Joyce shared, from 121 total responses from a class of about 210 there no response from about 89 students/families who have probably already moved on

If those 89 who did not respond to the 85 who said cancel on July 18 , that adds to 174 who responded 'no' which is 83% indicating cancel altogether.

"My worry is it would not be a good experience for the kids or their families," Joyce said.

Joyce noted the class of 2020 has been one of the most recognized because of COVID The district paid for yard signs for graduates. A large banner with senior pictures was displayed on the front facade of Murray's On Main. Seniors had the opportunity to walk across a stage during a drive-thru THS parking lot event in early June. That event was taped and streamed live for virtual recognition. The regular group of student speakers had speeches taped and edited with the stream.

But Joyce also conceded, "the recognition was not in the traditional sense."

If the in-person graduation would have come together it would have been minus choir or band performances.

"If we could not give it the full weight, would it be worth it," Joyce asked?

Board member Brian Hennessey said, "we have done all we could possibly do to make graduation something to remember. But we have a new school year to get ready for. Fundamentally everything is done except the pomp and circumstance. We should just rip off the band aid and move on."

Board members Sue Bloom and Mike Gnewikow agreed.

Bloom has heard it was probable only two-thirds of the graduates would attend the ceremony due to other commitments or those who just want to move past high school.

"It just would not be the same experience," Bloom said.

"I've been hearing if (graduates) can't have everything then people don't want a little thing." Gnewikow said.

Retiring superintendent Cindy Zahrte, presiding over her final board meeting, said parents who supported the in-person ceremony were invited to attend the meeting to lobby the board. No parents were present.

In other business the board approved building time into the calendar for spring break for the 2020-21 school year. The extra time is due to the cancellation of the Warrens Cranberry Festival because of COVID. Students and staff generally have an early release day (Thursday) and full day off (Friday) for Cranfest. Those days will be added for class instruction to the calendar in late September, thus the extra days off for spring break.

Business manager Greg Gaarder updated the board on district finances connected to COVID. With a large share coming from the transportation budget, the district carries a surplus of $706,000 from the past school year. Gaarder explained that money could be put into the district's fund balance, a fund for construction projects or divided between both.

Putting that money into the district's fund balance would provide a comfortable "rainy day fund," Gaarder said.

But the district's budget scenario regarding a levy and how much state aid is received could determine how that money would be utilized. The board passed a motion to allow Gaarder to allocate that money as he sees appropriate for the interim.

Transportation director Jeff Moody and transportation supervisor Tom Dummermuth told the board there will be changes to student transportation due to COVID. One of the key student bottlenecks is at Tomah Middle School when students are off loaded from shuttles from other schools to their bus that takes them home.

Dummermuth said the goal with any plan is to limit student exposure.

Gaarder was candid with his description.

"The goal is to eliminate that monster at the middle school," Gaarder said. "This is going to be a big deal."

It was stated flatly, no plan will guarantee proper social distancing for students. Dummermuth cited a list of possible changes under consideration at this time. But an early theme is an expectation parents be more vigilant about stressing bus behavior to their children to lessen virus concerns. More details to follow.

Joyce and Tomah Middle School principal Mike Chapes outlined likely changes under consideration at THS and TMS for the upcoming school year. Parents are encouraged to watch the district web site as more details become firm.

Students may see block schedules. Hybrid in class/on line instruction where students attend school every other day. Students and teachers could be eating lunch in classrooms.

Board member Pam Buchda expressed concerns over students not in school every day. Buchda sees potential fallout both from a civic and education point of view. Buchda said students are prone to behavior issues when not in school. Joyce did not dispute Buchda.

"The best case scenario is to have kids in school every day," Joyce said. "But we are just trying to manage 925 students (approximate THS enrollment) in classrooms. Let's get the boat in the water and then make adjustments accordingly."

Responding to an inquiry about fine arts classes, that discussion is ongoing with the focus on instruction.

"Choir and band are their own animals," Joyce said. "With that many kids in one room, we will be working with those folks. But I don't see a lot of performances this fall."

Sidebar

Plans in place for THS activities

By BOB KLIEBENSTEIN

Staff Writer

COVID has created a completely new list of rules to follow for prep athletes to follow. Listed are guidelines set in place for THS athletes. Some set forth by the district, others with guidance from the Monroe County Health Department.

Tomah High School

Guidance for Summer Activities starting July 1

Strength/Speed Training (Fitness Center & Small Gym/Track/Loft):

· 15 or less athletes in each of the two designated locations – Total of 30 kids each time slot!

· The class will consist of 2 separate cohorts of 15 that will not interact with each other. Cohort A: 15 athletes weight train first 45 minutes, speed train second 45 minutes, Cohort B: 15 athletes speed train first 45 minutes, weight train second 45 minutes.

· 1 Coach/Supervisor per location : 2 total supervisors

· Athletes are highly recommended to wear a mask

· Practice Social Distancing

· Wipe down all equipment used after each use

· No spotting exercises will be performed!

· Individual equipment: Water bottle, towel if needed

(Fitness Center Water Fountain will be turned off; if water bottle needs to be filled athletes will do so at the water fountain bottle filler located in the commons)

· Coaches/supervisors will wear masks!

· *Incoming 9-12 grade THS students will be allowed to pre-register for the following time slots/late registration requests through the activities office: 7:30 – 9 am, 9:30 - 11 am, 2:30 – 4 pm, and 4:30 – 6 pm.

· * Students will not be allowed to enter any facility until it is opened by supervisor. Coach/Supervisor will be cleaning facility 9 – 9:30 am, 11 – 11:30 am, 4- 4:30 pm, 6-6:30 pm

Staff Hours: 4 am – 7:30 am, 11:30 – 2:30 pm, 6:30 – 9 pm

Reminder for all staff members to clean equipment thoroughly and follow the above rules!

Summer Indoor Contact Days: (All of them are voluntary & open for anyone)

· 10 or less athletes in a designated location

· Same 10 athletes (Cohort) will attend the same time slots (no mixing athletes)

· 1 Coach/Supervisor

· Athletes are highly recommended to wear a mask

· Practice Social Distancing

Individual Equipment: water bottle, towel if needed, ball, glove, bat

(If water bottle needs to be filled athletes will do so at the water fountain bottle filler located in commons)

· Athletes aren’t allowed to share equipment.

· Coaches/Supervisor will wear masks!

Summer Outdoor Contact Days: (All of them are voluntary & open for anyone)

· 10 or less athletes in a designated location

· Same 10 athletes (Cohort) will attend the same time slots (no mixing athletes)

· 1 Coach/Supervisor

· Athletes are highly recommended to wear a mask

· Practice Social Distancing

Individual Equipment: water bottle, towel if needed, gloves, bats, shot, discus, rackets, golf clubs,

· Athletes aren’t allowed to share the above equipment.

· Only equipment that can be shared is a ball. Coaches are responsible for disinfecting the ball. They will be cleaned/changed out after each cohort time slot is completed.

· Coaches/Supervisor will wear masks!

Summer Camps:

· TASD summer sport camps have been cancelled.

· TASD facilities will not be available to host any camps.

· TASD coaches will not be able to organize or instruct at any camps.

· Coaches Information

· Coaches will not be allowed to instruct/coach during any summer competitions/camps.

· If you choose to volunteer/coach for an outside organization (not affiliated with the TASD) please understand you are doing so as a parent and not a TASD coach/employee.

· Coaches will submit facilities usage request for any contact days through Kodiak or Activities Office

· Coaches must submit a safety plan/procedures they will use in order to hold a contact day.

WIAA Guidelines Document:

https://www.wiaawi.org/Portals/0/PDF/Health/Covid/WIAA-Reopen-School-Sports-Summer.pdf