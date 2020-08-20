Tomah School District COVID planning continues to move forward

Tomah School District administration is fully aware there will be ongoing challenges for a school year under a COVID-19 cloud.

But its music programs have something to toot their horns over. Charlie O'Brien and Chloe Gorman outlined how the district's band and choir programs will look for the upcoming school year. O'Brien is the THS band director. Gorman is high school choral director.

Both presented lesson and performance plans at the Tomah School Board meeting Monday night. All were approved.

Both were commended for their proactive effort to craft band and choir for the middle and high school levels. Superintendent Dr. Mike Hanson told the board said plans will motivate students whose musical interest is key to their learning experience.

"We've got the best right here empowering us," Hanson said.

Business manager Greg Gaarder conceded early apprehension with music's role in a Covid environment. O'Brien and Gorman did their research and eased his concern.

"I have to admit I was a little apprehensive at first," Gaarder said. "But I can't say enough about the plans they came up with."

How band will look

Students will wear overlapping face masks when playing an instrument. Horns will have bell covers that will minimize germ spread. O'Brien said the size of the THS band room allows ample room to social distance with 15 students per rehearsal.

· Indoor rehearsals only used when it is not conducive or possible to hold an outdoor rehearsal

· Students will perform on instruments in rehearsal for a maximum of 30 minutes. The rest of rehearsal will focus on non-playing activities

· Students will enter the band room in groups of five to retrieve their instruments and sit in their assigned seat

· Small spray bottle with Sani-mist cleaner spray for disinfecting mouthpieces will be used

· Wraparound safety goggles

· Puppy pads for brass player spit collection on floor (thrown away after each use)

· Percussionists will receive a personal stick bag with their own sticks and mallets

· THS: Plexiglass shield for director

This is only a partial list in place for the THS and TMS band programs. O'Brien is confident parents and the public can rest assured Covid not being taken lightly. O'Brien has also conceded public performances "will be hard to come by this fall."

"We are taking this very seriously," O'Brien said. "We feel we are way ahead of other schools and out students are eager to get back to playing music."

The additional costs associated with health guards in place are covered by federal Covid money the district is receiving.

How choir will look

Gorman was candid with her realization how choir will look, not only for Tomah, but everywhere.

"What I teach is super Covid spreading," Gorman said. "There is no way to get around that."

The lone answer is voice lessons with students and ensemble practices will be taught virtually until further notice.

"We will tell kids they can still sing (via Zoom)," Gorman said. "We want to keep kids singing, keep them involved (with music)."

On virtual learning days, at TMS small groups of students will be instructed through a video conferencing system. They will submit practice recordings once a month for assessment and utilize music literacy activities At THS, they will utilize flipped instruction.

For students not comfortable singing at home the plan suggests locations. Talk to other family members, or help them find a “choir buddy” where they can go to complete the work.

The fall sports season for Tomah will continue with three sports, cross country, girl's golf and girl's golf approved to proceed. Practice has started for each. Practice for contact sports, football, volleyball and boys soccer are all tentatively scheduled to begin practice Sept. 7 with games slated to begin later in September.

Coaches for all sports will be required to fill out an athlete check list each practice to manage the virus, according to activities director Brad Plueger.

He continues to keep in regular contact with conference and regional district peers to see how respective competition schedules may evolve over the next few weeks.

School board member Mike Gnewikow is actively involved with district sports programs.

"A lot of coaches and kids are working hard to make this happen," Gnewikow said.

Plueger told the board that athlete numbers remain consistent with historical participation for fall sports.

Gaarder said the district will continue to look to the local health officials and the district health insurance provider for guidance as it eases into a fall sports season that is still taking shape.

Plueger said per the WIAA no state tournaments are scheduled for any fall sports. Also pending any uptick in the virus, fall sports cut short due to Covid could possibly face completion in the spring. Some athletes could be face a decision whether to compete in two sports. If that occurs the board would have to revisit its participation policy if students insisted on playing two sports in the same season.

The board approved a virtual feeding plan

Curb Side Pick Up OUT OF TOWN - Wyeville, Warrens, Camp Douglas, Oakdale

1. Families not attending school call in daily for meals for their students.

a. Call Food Service office

b. Place order between 8:00-9:30am. Provide Students full name upon ordering, Provide building the student is enrolled at 1. If payment required inform now

c. Pickup time between 10:30-11:00 a.m. Pick up at main office. Provide student/s names meals are for. Student logged in at this time. If money is required must be provided before receiving meals.

IN TOWN – Lagrange, Lemonweir, Miller, TIMBER PUPS, TAMS, TMS, RKLC and THS

Families not attending school call in daily for meals for their students

a. Call Food Service office

b. Place order between 8:00-9:30am, Provide Students full name upon ordering. Provide building the student is enrolled at. If payment is required inform now

c. Pickup time between 10:00-10:45 a.m. Pick up Outside Food Service Door F High School, Ring Door Bell. Provide student/s names meals are for. Student logs in at this time. If money is required must be provided before receiving meals.

The board approved the requirement of face coverings for students and staff to extend beyond the scheduled end date of Sept. 28 set by Gov. Tony Evers.

Hanson said face masks will be a "top tier tool" to manage Covid into the school year. Parents will need to provide written medical proof for any exemption. If families remain opposed to children wearing a mask they will be reminded of the virtual instruction option, Hanson added.

Gaarder hopes the trend in mask compliance mirrors that of Lemonweir Elementary at the start of its 45/15 calendar. Gaarder noted an initial dip in mask use early, but compliance trended upward since.

The board approved a change high school student handbook for its new passing time between class periods to minimize student interaction in the hallways. Students will have three minutes between classes rather than seven minutes. The change is to minimize student interaction in hallways.

The board approved additional Covid related costs for the upcoming school year that include staff positions for virtual learning, custodial staff, custodial supplies, classroom instruction equipment, person protective equipment.

With a carryover from 2019-20 to the upcoming school year, the estimated costs to meet Covid needs is $1.25 million. Gaarder said those expenditures will be offset by federal grant funds of approximately $950,000 the district will receive.

Gaarder repeated a comment mentioned at an earlier meeting.

"Our best hope to keep our doors open is to have people wearing (face) masks," Gaarder said.

The board approved resuming building site visits related to the district's facility needs study that was introduced last school year. Tours started last fall but were discontinued due to the virus.

The board set Monday, Aug. 24 for its annual district budget hearing at the THS auditorium. The hearing starts at 7 p.m. Its annual meeting will follow at 7:30 p.m.

The meeting agenda also includes electing a chairperson, treasurer's report: 2019-20, vote on furnishing school meals, vote on use of free textbooks, vote on school board member salaries and a five year district budget forecast and setting the tax levy a for the school year.

Approval of Contracts for Teaching Positions:

April Thornsen, Miller 1st Grade Teacher (1 Year Only)

Jennifer Wampler – Miller 2nd Grade Teacher (1 Year Only)

Approval of Contracts for Athletic/Co-Curricular/Instructional Leadership Positions:

Collin Eswein, Football 8th Grade Assistant Coach

Todd Hove, Jr., Football 7th Grade Head Football Coach

John Van Gundy, Football 7th Grade Assistant Coach

Resignations from Teaching Positions:

Kay Soper, THS Science Teacher

Resignations from Central Office Positions:

Amanda Reese, Administrative Assistant to Director of Curriculum & Instruction

Resignations from Athletic/Co-Curricular/Instructional Leadership Positions:

Kay Soper, GSA Advisor

Justina Anderson, Gymnastics MS Head Coach