Tomah School District names superintendent finalists

The Tomah Area School District last week released the names of the three finalists for its superintendent. Tomah school district superintendent Cindy Zahrte announced she will be retiring effective July 1.

The finalists were selected from an original field of 17 qualified individuals and includes one internal candidate.

They include:

• Kehl Arnson, who is currently the superintendent for the Viroqua School District.

• Michelle Clark, an internal candidate who is currently the principal at LaGrange Elementary School and former assistant Tomah Middle School principal.

• Charles “Mike” Hanson II, a former superintendent at the Joliet Township HS District 204, in Joliet, IL.

Arnson has a 30-year background in education serving as school principal at Wisconsin Heights High School, administrator for the Marietta, GA School District, curriculum director of learning at Kettle Moraine and associate superintendent/director of secondary education in Stevens Point.

Michelle Clark was a middle school teacher and TAG Coordinator for five years in Necedah prior to her serving as the Tomah Middle School assistant principal. She has served as an administrator in Tomah for 19 years.

Mike Hanson spent 25 years as a teacher and administrator in the South Dakota Public Schools. After beginning his teaching career in Winner, SD, he was a school principal in Mission, Miller and Winner, SD. During his last 10 years in South Dakota, Mr. Hanson served as superintendent in Winner and Hill City.

Zahrte has served in the superintendent position for 10 years. She was a teacher before assuming the role of principal at Tomah Middle School and finally being hired as superintendent.