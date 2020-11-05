Tomah school district plans 'face to face' graduation

Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Mon, 05/11/2020 - 9:57am admin1
Bob Kliebenstein, Staff Writer

The 2020 class of Tomah high school seniors will have a graduation ceremony.

What is being called a Face To Face Commencement Ceremony is planned for Saturday, July 18, 10 a.m. on E.J. McKean Field (football field) with limited attendance (just parents). Tomah high school principal Robert Joyce said additional details will be available at the end of this month when schools get more details from the state about gathering restrictions.

An outdoor venue was the focus to provide more room for social distancing. District administration provided two options as dates for the graduation for families with seniors.

July 18 was the top choice. Aug. 8 is set aside as a rain date. A May 23 virtual graduation is still being planned. Seniors are asked to pick up caps and gowns during the day Thursday, May 14. On Friday seniors will be filmed crossing a graduation stage that will be set up outside the THS commons in those caps and gowns.

A makeup date of  Monday, May 18 is set aside for seniors unable to attend May 15.

Seniors are asked by administration to have their commencement attire to walk across the stage.

That will be taped and streamed on Saturday, May 23, 10 a.m. on a link that will be provided by the school district. The link will be posted on the district web site.

