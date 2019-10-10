Tomah School District recognizes Wisconsin School Board Week

The Wisconsin Association of School Boards has designated Oct. 6-12 as Wisconsin School Board Week as a time to build awareness and understanding of the vital function an elected board of education plays in our communities. The Tomah Area School District is joining all public school districts across the state to celebrate Wisconsin School Board Week to honor local board members for their commitment to Tomah and its children.

“It takes strong schools to build a strong community, and these men and women devote countless hours to making sure our schools are helping every child learn at a higher level,” Superintendent Cindy Zahrte said. “They make the tough decisions every month and spend many hours studying education issues and regulations in order to provide the kind of accountability our citizens expect.”

Zahrte said the key work of school boards is to raise student achievement by:

• Creating a vision for what the community wants the school district to be and for making student achievement the top priority;

• Establishing standards for what students will be expected to learn and be able to do;

• Ensuring progress is measured to be sure the district’s goals are achieved and students are learning at expected levels;

• Being accountable for their decisions and actions by continually tracking and reporting results;

• Creating a safe, orderly climate where students can learn and teachers can teach;

• Forming partnerships with others in the community to solve common problems; and

• Focusing attention on the need for continuous improvement by questioning, refining and revising issues related to student achievement.

“School board members give Tomah citizens a voice in education decision making. Even though we make a special effort to show our appreciation in October, their contribution is a year-round commitment.”

The members serving our district and their years of service are as follows:

Aaron Lueck, president, 4 years of service; Pam Buchda, vice president, 12 years of service; Gary Grovesteen, clerk, 37 years of service; Jerry Fushianes, treasurer, 6 years of service; Nancy McCoy, 5 years of service; Brian Hennessey, 7 years of service; and John McMullen, 8 years of service.