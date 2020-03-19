Tomah schools prepare for COVID-19 shutdown

The onset of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Tomah and across the nation has people wondering how to coexist amid a laundry list of shutdowns and cancellations

The Tomah school district will cease classroom instruction from March 18 to April 3 with tentative plans to open schools April 6. But like everything connected with the pandemic, that plan could change based on what happens in that time frame.

A detailed plan is outlined on the Tomah school district web site for parents to review regarding instruction, meal availability and other issues.

On a related note, a group of support staff attended the Tomah school board meeting seeking clarification following an e-mail regarding work options during those days off. Amy Franks, Nora Davis work as support staff at Oakdale elementary school. Jim Smiezek's wife Heather, is support staff at Wyeville elementary.

All three had questions regarding an e-mail sent to support staff outlining options for work in the district over the shut down.

Per the e-mail support staff had three options, stay at home without pay, use accrued sick leave to offset lost wages or work where needed in a building, possibly other than the school where they work. All three were seeking more clarification on the support staff role during through April 3.

The possibility was also mentioned that April 3 date could be prolonged depending on what happens with efforts to get COVID-19 under control statewide.

The message from superintendent Cindy Zahrte and business manager Greg Gaarder, support staff has not been overlooked.

"We started taking a serious look three weeks ago with this coming," Zahrte said, adding she realized there would be a dilemma since support staff cannot work from home similar to teachers. "We knew some (support staff) were okay with not working, but also knew some needed to work. We never felt we were putting our employees at risk."

Zahrte added there can be some "flexibility" in a work solution for support staff.

"This does not have to be an all or nothing thing," Zahrte said.

Examples Zahrte cited, a support staff employee working one-half of required hours each day, but then wanting to be home to monitor a child's school work progress. Working two days a week or every other day to alternate with a spouse for childcare.

A special board meeting to discuss compensation plans is scheduled for Thursday. Staff will be made of any changes Friday morning.

Said Gaarder, "be assured this is not a case of not thinking about support staff. When you see my anxiety tonight, that has been my anxiety the last month," he noted as COVID-19 started becoming a major health issue.

Franks understood the stress everyone is feeling with the unknown.

"We know you can have a game plan one minute and six to 10 days later it can change," Franks said.

Teachers will work full-time throughout the school closure. They will work from home and school using flexible hours. All teachers are expected to hold “teacher access” hours each day from 9:00-11:00 a.m. and from 1:30-3:30 p.m.

They will be available via email, on Schoology, Parental Access Infinity (email and homework feature), Microsoft Teams, or Google Hangouts depending on the technology they are using. Middle and high school teachers will be sending out a morning message every day.

Elementary teachers will be sending out a message at least once a week. We feel this is an important way for students, teachers, and parents to stay connected during this time. Teachers will have other forms of communication going on through their classrooms.

Drop Off Sites for Grab and Go Lunches Monday- Friday

Camp Douglas Elementary School Bus Lane 10:30- 11:00 a.m. Oakdale Elementary School Bus Lane 11:30- 12 noon

Miller Elementary School Front Door 12:30- 1:00 p.m.

Wyeville Elementary School Parking Lot 10:30- 11:00 a.m.

Lemonweir Elementary School Bus Lane 11:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

City Pool Parking Lot (by Dairy Queen) 12:30- 1:00 p.m.

Warrens Elementary School Parking Lot 10:30- 11:00 a.m.

LaGrange Elementary School Bus Lane 11:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Soccer Field Parking Lot (former Steinhoff land) 12:30- 1:00 p.m.