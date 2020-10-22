Tomah singer rocks Fuel cover on The Voice

Tomah's Aaron 'Scott' Anderson is on a musical journey with an unknown destination.

Anderson took part in a blind audition for NBC's The Voice. Performing as Aaron Scott, Tuesday night he sang before a nationwide audience. Per rules of The Voice contestants are required to a degree of secrecy prior to their appearance. Anderson had to remain tight lipped until he was able to let people know he was selected to perform on The Voice season premier Monday and Tuesday nights.

Anderson is a member of local band One Way North that formed in 2015. He got his start in music at church where his mother was the piano and organ player. She inspired him to play piano at six years old. Anderson quickly fell in love with music. He joined the choir in high school but didn’t really begin singing until college after he learned to play guitar.

Anderson later went through a stage of depression and anxiety, but music helped him heal. He now uses that experience to teach middle school kids who struggle with behavioral and emotional issues.

Outside of teaching for the Tomah school district Anderson gigs locally with his band and enjoys spending time with his wife and three young boys.

On a Facebook post before his performance, Anderson wrote, " It’s all so surreal and scary but so very amazing at the same time. May God bless all the amazing talent that fills our TV screens tonight, tomorrow, and beyond. The work of so many good people made this possible and I am forever grateful to them for their efforts. Thank you also to my friends and family who have supported me long before this and will continue to support no matter what. You’ve made this experience unforgettable and I look forward to sharing it with all of you."

The nation had the opportunity to learn a little about Anderson during a brief bio before his performance. They learned about his role as a teacher and devoted father.

His wife and their three young sons had the opportunity to watch Dad, not in person, but thanks to cross country video technology. They saw what the nation did and were excited to see him on a national stage.

If a coach is impressed by the artist's voice, he/she pushes a button to select the artist for his/her team. If more than one coach pushes their button, the decision then shifts to the artist to choose which coach they want to work with. If no coach pushes their button, the artist is eliminated from the competition. Anderson impressed enough to merit interest from two judges.

John Legend wasted little time as the the first judge to hit his button to swivel the chair to see whose vocals were covering the rock song “Hemorrhage (In My Hands)” by Fuel from its 2000 album release “Something Like Human”.

As Anderson performed the song one of his sons could be heard and seen saying, "There's gonna be another one (coach), isn't there."

His son was spot on. Blake Shelton was the second Voice judge to turn his chair hoping to be chosen by Anderson as his coach. Legend and Shelton both conceded coaching rock singers is not their forte. But both were impressed by Anderson's vocal prowess and stage presence Tuesday night. After lobbying from both, Anderson chose Shelton as his coach as his Voice journey continues.

Stay tuned.