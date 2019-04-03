Tomah, Sparta to hold referendum info session

The final two public information sessions concerning the April Monroe County advisory referendum on increasing taxes to cover debt payments on a new Monroe County nursing home will be held in Tomah and Sparta this week.

The Tomah session is tonight (Monday) at Tomah High School and the Sparta session is Wednesday, March 6 at Meadowview School. The meetings will run from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The non-binding, advisory referendum appearing on the April ballot will read, "Should Monroe County build a new senior care facility at an estimated construction cost of $20 million with an estimated bond repayment schedule of $1.5 million over a 20 year period?"

County Administrator Jim Bialecki, Rolling Hills Nursing Home Administrator Linda Smith and County Finance Director Tina Osterberg will be presenting information at the meeting to educate residents on the financial implications of the referendum.