Tomah students back to class next week

The Tomah School Board voted for a return to its Covid-19 classroom instruction model Monday, Dec. 7 after a week of complete virtual instruction.

The decision came at short special board meeting Wednesday night. Transportation will be running at the schedule in place at the start of the school year.

At a special board meeting Monday, Nov. 23 the board opted for virtual instruction following the Thanksgiving break due to the growing number of teaching/aid staff who were either sick from Covid or exposed to others with Covid. Administration was struggling to find sufficient substitutes for classrooms.

At the Nov. 23 meeting general consensus was to avoid instruction decisions on a week by week basis. But the board approved Nov. 30 to Dec. 4 as a trial period to ease staffing concerns and see if there was a Covid surge following Thanksgiving.

Superintendent Dr. Mike Hanson said, "Looking at the data it looks good to come back. Employee attendance patterns look good."

While the situation is favorable looking ahead to next week, Hanson issued a reminder that most families are well aware of at this stage of the pandemic. The situation can change on a dime.

The short term goal is back to elementary students in school five days a week or virtual, middle school and high school students back to their hybrid schedules since the start of the school year through Christmas break.

Students and staff are off Dec. 23 and scheduled to return back to classes Jan. 4, pending any pandemic surge.

From a timing standpoint, the status of a seamless transition into 2021 could be a little more clear or a little more blurry, pending the pandemic.

Hanson said administration may have more of an idea whether or not to implement every Friday as a virtual learning model for 4K-12 students until Covid condition/numbers improve. The board will revisit the proposal when it meets at its academy meeting Monday, Dec. 7.