Tomah superintendent candidate forum set

Members of the Tomah school district electorate will have the opportunity to questions the three finalists for the superintendent position.

The candidates will participate in an open community/staff forum as part of their final interview process.

The forum will be Wednesday, March 18 at the Tomah high school auditorium.

The three finalists are Kehl Arnson, Michelle Clark and Charles 'Mike' Hanson.

The public will have the opportunity to meet and question Arnson at 6 p.m., Clark at 7 p.m. and Hanson at 8 p.m. Arnson is superintendent for the Viroqua school district. Clark is an elementary principal at LaGrange school. Hanson is the former superintendent at Joliet Township high school district 204, Joliet, IL

Parents, community members and district employees are invited to participate. After a short introduction of the finalists, those attending will be able to ask questions of the candidates and also to leave written comments pertaining to each candidate for school members.

Cindy Zahrte is retiring as superintendent after 10 years in that role.