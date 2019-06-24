Tomah tractor pull is a multi-generational event

It was three days packed full of action at the Budweiser Dairyland Super National Truck and Tractor Pull this past weekend. With perfect weather for pulling, fans got to enjoy all five scheduled shows of tractors, trucks, dust and smoke.

Thursday afternoon, Tomah Mayor Mike Murray welcomed fans and pullers prior to the competition.

“Every time the tractor pull rolls around it means something different to everyone in the community and in the area,” Murray said.

One unique aspect about the sport of truck and tractor pulling is how multi-generational it is. Some competitors pull alongside their children and grandchildren while their pit crews consist of the entire family.

“One of the things we lack in our society is the ability to critically think and what a wonderful experience it is for a grandfather to be able to teach grandsons that if a tractor isn’t running right that you have to be able to think through processes to be able to fix things,” Murray said. “The young ones might not be able to understand right now but later in life they’ll understand what a huge benefit it was to have a grandpa there to teach them how to handle problems and overcome anything that might stand in their way.”

Murray spoke about his first experience at the Tomah pull in 1976 when a neighbor who was volunteering at the event brought along his son and 10-year-old Murray.

Murray said he remembers it vividly and can recall exactly where they were sitting and the impact it had on him as well as the memories that were created.

“For all of you it’s a pulling weekend, a busy weekend and there’s a lot of things going on,” he said. “Take the time to look up in the stands and realize and recognize that you have fathers and sons, fathers and daughters, mothers and daughters, grandpas and grandchildren sitting there that you’re creating memories for.”

Veteran puller and founder of Team Pack Rat, Dennis Christensen, has been pulling in the NTPA since 1969. He now watches from the sidelines alongside his wife and grandchildren as his children pull one of the teams many rigs.

“I enjoy building things and I love watching my kids pull,” Christensen said, adding their team is multi-generational. “Everyone wants to go along but they have to learn that they have to do chores and help out. I’m a firm believer that there’s more to life than just getting a free ride. You have to work at it.”

Christensen said he has taught his family that the goal is of course to win but to remember that just because you might lose doesn’t mean you can’t still have a good time at the pull.

“The most important thing is that you can drive off the track because then you can play another day,” he said.