Tomah VA director is finalist for Service to America Medal

The nonprofit, nonpartisan Partnership for Public Service named Victoria Brahm, Tomah VAMC Medical Center director, as a finalist for the 2019 Samuel J. Heyman Service to America Medal (Sammies).

The Sammies have earned a reputation as the premier awards program recognizing America’s best in government.

“I’m incredibly honored to accept this nomination on behalf of Team Tomah,” says Brahm. “It is our 1,400 staff members who have led the way with Whole Health, Pain University and RN Stay Interviews.”

Brahm is a finalist in the Management Excellence Medal category and Renee Oshinski, VA Deputy Undersecretary for Operations and Management, says the honor is well-earned.

“She dedicated herself to meeting everyone and developing relationships to find out what people do and what they could do better,” Oshinski says. “She went to the medical center at all hours of the day and night. People were familiar with her who worked the third shift.”

Brahm is currently detailed as the Network Director for the Great Lakes Health Care System (VISN12).

Beginning Friday, May 10, members of the public can vote online for the federal employee they believe has made the most significant contribution to the American people. The People’s Choice winner will be announced at a Partnership event on July 18.

Medal recipients will be announced and honored on October 16 during an awards gala at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, D.C.