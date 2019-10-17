Tomah VA director named Federal Employee of the Year

The nonprofit, nonpartisan Partnership for Public Service hosted its annual Samuel J. Heyman Service to America Medals (Sammies) awards Oct. 16 to honor outstanding civil servants who have made significant contributions to the health, safety and prosperity of United States.

The top honor, Federal Employee of the Year, was presented to Victoria Brahm, Tomah VA Medical Center director and acting Great Lakes Health Care System (Veterans Integrated Services Network 12) network director.

In 2015, the Tomah VA Medical Center was in crisis, plagued by ongoing investigations of unsafe medical practices, excessive opioid prescribing, and a toxic work environment.

Since taking charge four years ago, Brahm repaired and bolstered staff spirit, put in place a state-of-the-art pain management program and partnered with other healthcare providers throughout the region to enhance quality and range of care for Veterans. Because of her leadership, the medical center’s reputation as a flagship facility is now on the rise.

“I’m so appreciative and thankful to the members of Team Tomah,” said Brahm. “The Tomah VA staff deserve the credit for this award – it certainly isn’t mine alone. And I would be remiss in not praising my family who have been incredibly loving and supporting.”

Brahm was one of 26 finalists announced in May and chosen from more than 300 nominations submitted to the Partnership for Public Service. The medalists were chosen by a prestigious selection committee that included leaders from government, business, foundations, academia, entertainment, and the media.

“Our nation’s health and safety depend in significant measure on the work of career civil servants, who are largely unknown to the American people,” said Max Stier, president and CEO of the Partnership for Public Service. “We are working to change that with our Service to America Medals, which are designed to showcase the remarkable work taking place every day on behalf of all of us.”