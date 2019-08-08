Tomah VA to hold Mental Health Summit

The Tomah Veterans Affairs Medical Center will hold its seventh annual Mental Health Summit on Wednesday, August 14, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. This year, the Tomah VA has partnered with Western Technical College to host the event at the Lunda Center, on the La Crosse Campus as well as the support of many other community partners.

Every year since the release of the 2012 Presidential Executive Order, each of the 152 Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Centers have convened a Mental Health Summit. The Tomah VAMC has brought together key stakeholders including Veterans Affairs Medical Center leaders, Veteran Service Organizations, military service organizations, nonprofit and nongovernment organizations, local/state/federal political representatives, along with community mental health professionals in an effort to further enhance access to mental health services for veterans and their families residing in the 18 counties served by Tomah VAMC.

The focus of this year’s Summit will be building a Community Veterans Engagement Network in the La Crosse area. There are a multitude of outstanding organizations that individually support Veterans within the community; however, we have noticed there is not a single central location for the community stakeholders to contact when the encounter a veteran and veteran's family member that might be in distress.

The Community Veterans Engagement Network is focused on local issues identified by the community that will allow for customization to meet the needs of the La Crosse area. The keynote speaker is Lieutenant Colonel Cynthia Rasmussen, United States Army Reserve. She has spoken for military and civilian organizations nationally on issues affecting military personnel, Veteran’s families and communities as well as testifying before the Senate Committee on Veterans Affairs.

For more information about the summit or for media interested in covering the event, please call the Tomah VAMC Public Affairs Office at 608-372-3971 ext. 66759 or by e-mail Matthew.Gowan@va.gov .

Immediate help is available at www.VeteransCrisisLine.net or by calling the Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255 (push 1) or texting 838255.