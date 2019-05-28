Tomah VA Memorial Day event sends meaningful message

Tom Flock was keynote speaker for the Tomah Veterans Affairs Center Memorial Day recognition Friday, May 24.

Flanked by the Tomah High School band on stage of the Tomah VA Veterans Hall, Flock, who served two tours during the Vietnam War, shared a few reflections.

Flock recalled meeting a fellow Vietnam vet, 'John' when he started working at the Tomah VA following his discharge from military service. Flock would John, in his early 20's, often during his work week. John physically survived the trauma of Vietnam, but he knew, "a piece of John died in Vietnam" by his diminished mental condition.

Still, John always expressed his excitement about being an American when he crossed paths with Flock.

Flock's interaction with John is etched in memory and reminds him both took the same oath of service when they enlisted.

"The oath to serve is forever," said Flock, a United States Navy veteran. "Every flag you see in a cemetery (during Memorial Day) has a story. (Veterans) all took that oath.

Acting Tomah VA director Karen Long spoke briefly.

"We must safeguard the legacy of our service members," Long said. "Take Memorial Day beyond today."

Colors were presented by a United States Marines color guard with a 21 gun salute provided by a combined Tomah VFW Post 1382 and Warrens VFW Post 5387. Tomah high school band director Charlie O'Brien played Taps.