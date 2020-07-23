Tomah-Warrens site of HHA USA archery shoot
Thu, 07/23/2020 - 10:12am admin1
The Tomah-Warrens Sportsman's Alliance hosted an Operation HHA USA archery event earlier this month to help raise money for Freedom Honor Flights, based in La Crosse.
