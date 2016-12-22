Tomah woman anxious for move into new home in early 2017

Laurel Burns was hoping she could have set out cookies and milk for Santa Claus in a new home for Christmas.

But all the pieces did not fall into place for Burns and her two sons, Noah, 7, and Isiah, 5. But a cement foundation on a Lakeview Street lot in Tomah is visual proof a holiday puzzle is one piece closer to reality.

With assistance and support from an extensive list of friends, family and businesses, Burns and her sons will be moving into a new home in early 2017. The home offers a dual dose of independence for the 31-year-old single mother.

Along with being a new homeowner, the home is being built to help Burns manage daily life without arms. Burns thinks her birth without arms may be connected to her mother's drug use during pregnancy. But life without arms has not hindered her independence.

Raised in Madison, Burns was determined to put a failed marriage behind her and start fresh. A friend who lived in Tomah suggested Burns consider a move to Monroe County. Leaving Madison was not her first choice.

"I love Madison and had no intention to move," Burns said.

That was three years ago. Burns moved to Tomah so her sons could be closer to their father and his family. And despite initial reluctance Burns has grown to appreciate Tomah. With her sons attending Tomah's Montessori School, Burns realizes she needs stability.

One condition of stability is home ownership. But the other part of the equation is a home designed to make life easier without arms. At first Burns said one of her son's Head Start teachers suggested she contact the Monroe County chapter of Habitat for Humanity. The organization did not have available funding. The process was causing unneeded stress.

"I'm not one for waiting for things to happen," Burns said.

A search started for apartments fitted to her needs. None to be found.

Then that same teacher suggested Burns consider building a home. A sense of independence that fuels her drive was energized. With assistance from Bob and Jeannette Hayward, who own Easier Living Consultants in Camp Douglas, the seed for home ownership was planted.

Burns learned of Castle Home Sales, Mauston, which sells modular/manufactured homes. Burns liked what she learned and secured a loan from the Bank of Mauston for $123,000. The process started to move quickly from there.

"The Bank of Mauston really worked with me to make this happen," Burns said.

The bank helped Burns find a lot. When Burns was interviewed by the Monroe County Herald a cement foundation was in place on the lot. Ground was broken Nov. 29. The home is under construction at Skyline Homes, Lancaster. She is anxious for its delivery.

Her list of business support is extensive. At this time it includes Tomah Lumber, Western Technical College, Lynnx, Wettsteins, F&M Bank, Flock's Heating and Air Conditioning, Top Dog Marketing, American Family Insurance, Zingler Sign and Design, E&B Insulation, Sid's Concrete, Halverson Plumbing, Castle Home Sales, Bank of Mauston, Gerke Excavating, city of Tomah, T2 Contracting, River City Ready Mix and Dean’s Refrigeration and Heating. The list will likely grow.

But as a single mother attending Western Technical College and caring for two sons Burns knew she had to set pride aside and seek community support. Tapping into social media, Burns shares her story on a Facebook page.

She created a web site, and Go Fund Me page.

The house design is practical and financial support will go toward necessities special for Laurel's needs. An attached garage will be built by the Tomah High School building trades class at some point.

"It will be great when I won't have to scrape my car window in the winter," she said.

Examples of other features include: keyless and covered entry to ease access to the home; hardwood floors to eliminate the need for vacuuming so much, if ever; one level house to preserve her knees and eliminate falling; and lower cabinets with pull out drawers to allow for easy access to items.

Burns is hopeful for a tentative move-in date sometime in January. She learned the process to find a lot and build a home requires equal doses of time and patience. There is planning to pour a driveway, city ordinances to consider and meeting with contractors.

"There was a lot of other stuff," Burns said. "I had no idea I had to contact all these other people."

Still, her sons are anxious. She did not tell them immediately, wanting the plans to be more definitive.

"The boys are excited to put up a flag pole," Burns said.

Sharing focus on family and future home ownership is her education. Burns is enrolled in the medical administration program at Western Technical College. At the conclusion of this semester, Burns is on target to graduate the spring of 2018. Her goal is employment at the new hospital planned in Tomah. She earned a spot on the WTC President's List earlier this year for academic excellence.

She was chosen by WTC to participate in a leadership program and represent the medical administration program. Burns is a bit humble when she discusses her life to this point. But the full-time student and single mother is not hampered by a life without arms. She drives her kids to school and extracurricular activities, does laundry, cleans and cooks.

Burns does not lack confidence or a sense of adventure. After graduating high school in Madison she traveled to Brazil as a foreign exchange student. She has visited Puerto Rico. Burns concedes at some point after her sons are older and out of high school she would like to move to a warmer climate. Life without arms is challenging enough without Wisconsin winters.

While Burns and her sons will not celebrate Christmas 2016 in their new home, 2017 will be much different. The home's design does not include a fireplace. Guess Santa Claus will have to come through the front door.