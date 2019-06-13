Tomah woman charged following disturbance

On June 8, at approximately 10:20 a.m., officers were dispatched to a disturbance on Superior Ave. in Tomah. According to the complaint, the victim stated his wife, Jessica L. Resop, 36, attacked him.

He told officers that morning when he woke up Resop was messaging another individual on Facebook. The victim said there was an argument and afterwards the two of them went into separate rooms.

The victim said there was another confrontation between him and Resop and while he was walking away, Resop allegedly threw a glass picture frame at him.

Resop reportedly followed the victim into the bedroom and as he tried to leave, she allegedly choked him by grabbing the hood of his sweatshirt and pulling him backwards onto the bed where she held him down by wrapping her leg and knee around him.

The victim told officers he managed to get away from Resop and she allegedly hit him in the mouth. That is when the victim reportedly left the house and called the police.

According to the complaint, the victim had marks on his neck, chest and arms that were consistent with his story.

Resop told the officers she and the victim had an argument and she reportedly accused him of being the primary aggressor, however, the officers noted she had no visible injuries following the altercation to match her allegations.

During her interview, Resop reportedly mentioned to officers her brother, Jonathon D. Resop, was recently charged in Monroe County Circuit Court with substantial battery, 2nd degree sexual assault and strangulation and suffocation.

Jessica Resop was charged with strangulation and suffocation as domestic abuse, battery as domestic abuse and disorderly conduct as domestic abuse. A $2,500 signature bond was set.

She is scheduled to make an initial appearance in front of Judge Todd Ziegler on July 8 at 9 a.m.