Tomah woman killed, two seriously injured in crash near Wilton

A rural Tomah woman has died in a two-vehicle traffic crash at the intersection of State Hwy 131 and County Hwy A in the Township of Wilton.

On Sept. 29, at about 10:40 a.m., the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a car and a semi-truck. It was reported that two people were trapped in the vehicle.

The initial investigation indicated that a 2002 Dodge Neon driven by Wade Streeter, of rural Tomah was traveling eastbound on County Hwy A. While crossing the intersection of Hwy 131, a 2016 Freightliner, driven by Michael McCormick of Blue River, was headed southbound when it struck Streeter’s vehicle.

The collision caused Streeter’s vehicle to overturn and he and two passengers sustained life threatening injuries in the crash. A third passenger in Streeter’s vehichek, 49-year-old Ida Yoder, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Due to the nature of the injuries sustained in the crash, two medical helicopters responded to the scene for transport and part of the roadway was closed for approximately five hours while the scene was being processed.

MCSO was assisted by the Monroe County 911 Communications Center, Wisconsin State Patrol, Tomah Police Department, GundersenAir, MedFlight, Wilton Ambulance Service, Tomah Area Ambulance Service, Sparta Area Ambulance Service, Wilton Fire Department, Tomah Rescue Techs, Monroe County Medical Examiner, Monroe County Emergency Management and the Monroe County Highway Department.

The incident remains under investigation by the MCSO and the Wisconsin State Patrol.