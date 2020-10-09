Tomah woman reported missing Sept. 1 has been found

Elisabeth J. Ageton, who had previously been reported missing, has been found safe and unharmed, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO.)

Last Friday, the MCSO continued its search for 30-year-old Ageton, who had been reported missing from the Town of LaGrange on Tuesday, Sept. 1 after she had been last seen in the area of County Hwy G near Hwy 12 just outside of Tomah.

Law enforcement had been informed that Ageton could have been suffering from a mental health crisis, which was their primary concern for locating her.

According to MCSO Lieutenant Jeff Spencer, who led the investigation, Ageton had no financial resources, vehicle, driver’s license, cell phone or any technology that could be potentially trackable in an effort to locate her.

Throughout the course of the investigation, law enforcement completed four different searches for Ageton. With the help of personnel from the Oakdale/LaGrange Fire Department, MCSO conducted a detailed area ground search near Ageton’s residence on Sept. 2 during the late afternoon and early evening hours.

An aerial search with the use of drones was also conducted as well as an all-day search of the surrounding properties with several K9 teams trained in different scent search methodologies and a search of a nearby stream with the use of kayaks.

A concerned citizen contacted the MCSO after they believed they might have seen Ageton at Walmart in Tomah.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video, were able to obtain a license plate number and eventually able to locate Ageton on Sept. 9 after further follow-up.

The MCSO would like to thank the community for all of its support that helped in locating Ageton as well as any leads or information provided on her possible whereabouts throughout the investigation.