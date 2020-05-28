Tomah's Cardinal Glass Industries announces change

Management at Tomah’s Cardinal Glass Industries facility has announced upcoming changes in its manufacturing facility.

Cardinal Glass is located in two buildings, one on Townline Road, the other on Rusch Street in Tomah’s industrial park.

Tom Harkema, plant manager of Cardinal IG (insulated glass), said production of the Cardinal TG (tempered glass) has been phased out to meet growing demand of its insulated glass market and the declining market for stock size tempered glass.

Production of tempered glass ceased last Friday, according to Harkema. With the decision 48 production and staff positions were furloughed. That is the downside of the decision, Harkema concedes.

There were 70 employees at Cardinal TG, 32 have/will transition to Cardinal IG production. Many of the remaining 40 employees will have the opportunity to return to Cardinal after an extensive expansion/remodel to accommodate its IG market.

“It is our intent to bring those employees back,” Harkema said. “We will work our tails off to bring them back if they choose to do so.”

Market demand for its insulated glass continues to grow to keep pace with Cardinal’s position as a supplier for Renewal by Andersen, Kolbe & Kolbe and several other customers Harkema added.

The expansion/remodel will take place in the Rusch Street portion of the site. It is currently 280,000 square feet. When complete the Rusch Street building will be 400,000 square feet and the entire complex will be 800,000.

Preliminary discussions started around six months ago for the manufacture transition, Harkema said.

Like everything else, COVID-19 restrictions caused some delays. Still Harkeman said the “planning phase” is approximately two-thirds complete.

“A decision is expected in the fall when to break ground,” Harkema said.

Once complete the Tomah IG site will be the most state of the art for insulated glass manufacturing employing an additional 175 people for a total of 600 Harkema said. Cost estimates for the project are in the $40 million dollar range, he added.