Tomah's children's librarian retires after nearly 36 years

Some of Geri Wells' fondest memories from early in her career feature squirrels, bats, a tree and a curious owl.

Don't be mislead.

Wells' career was not in natural resources. Wells worked with another type of resource for nearly 36 years. Wells' last day at the Tomah Public Library was Dec. 22. She started as a library assistant in 1981. In 1990 she applied for the vacant children's librarian position and was hired. She remained in that role 18 years.

When Wells sensed it was time to step away from that role, she finished her tenure at the library working behind the adult services desk.

"I absolutely loved being the children's librarian," Wells said. "But it was a lot of work."

Wells speaks highly of David Deprey, the current children's librarian. She feels he will be a strong role model to draw male youth patrons to the library and build that readership demographic.

"Dave is great," Wells said. "I think you need a younger person (in that role)."

Wells has many memories as a youth who spent a significant amount of time at the library when she stayed with her grandmother. She speaks fondly of library directors from her childhood and employees.

There were sisters Eleanor VosWinkle and Caroline VosWinkle, both who served in the director's role at different times. Other directors who held that title over the years include Lola Larson, Sandy Baumgartner, Jeanne Rice, Cathy Peterson and current director Irma Keller.

Wells started when Rice was director, just after a library expansion was complete, which more than doubled square footage. The addition increased upper and lower level space.

After graduating from Tomah High School in 1966 Wells worked in a couple of physicians' offices in town. She was then hired as a reading aide for the Tomah School District prior to applying for the library vacancy.

Over the years Wells took library science courses required for certification. With those collective courses she became certified to work as a director at a smaller library. Wells continued to accrue courses to work in a larger library if the opportunity presented itself.

But the years passed. She and husband Robert raised a family. But Wells is quick to add, no regrets.

"This is a good size library," Wells said. "But also small enough where I got to know the patrons. I knew what people liked to read, mysteries, biographies..."

She became a fixture for many at the children's desk in the library's lower level and then adult services. She respects what a public library means to a community.

"One of the first places many Fort McCoy families stop when they come to town is the library," Wells said.

Wells engaged architecture buffs who admired the prairie-style design inspired by students of Frank Lloyd Wright. The Tomah library is one of 63 in Wisconsin funded by Andrew Carnegie foundation money. All were built in the early 1900s. Carnegie money was allocated when a community provided matching funds. The library is on the National Historic Registry.

Now what about Wells' exposure to those natural resources inside the comfy confines of the library?

Wells shares the tale of two incidents in the early 1980s when bats posed an interior nuisance. They liked to hide in the shelves behind the books. Professionals had to "bag the library" interior to exterminate the bats with gas.

Wells recalls arming herself with a tennis racket for rogue bats. Her record for one day on the job during the bat invasion? With a gleam of pride Wells said she took out seven bats with a trusty backhand, or maybe a forehand.

There were also isolated instances of squirrels and one owl that found their way inside the library through open windows. The tree? Longtime library patrons may remember when a tree was planted inside the library atrium.

When the library was renovated in 2004 a decision was made to remove the tree to increase energy efficiency and decrease the occasional child that attempted to climb the tree.

Some tree advocates were not happy with the decision. But after its completion, which took nearly one year, the library had new interior lighting, a raised ceiling, new carpet and happy employees at Tomah City Hall.

The library's upper level and half the lower level were off limits during renovation. The children's library operated out of the city hall basement during renovation. Space was well, tight.

Other changes over more than 30 years, computer technology to check out books, more computer stations for patron uses and availability of DVDs and audio books.

"We did not have movies to check out when I started," Wells said.

Through her husband's connection with Scott McCallum, who was governor at the time (they attended the same college), Wells was asked to sit on a committee to improve shared library resources. She also sat on a Cooperative Children's Book Center committee.

But no committees in the near future. Her immediate plan? Relax and enjoy retirement. Robert will continue to work at Fort McCoy, Wells adds. But an escape to warmer weather (Hawaii) is planned in March, a state they have visited often over the years. A son in California and brother in Arizona could lure them away from the Wisconsin chill.

Wells is excited to see plans unfold to celebrate the library's 100th anniversary this year. While Wells enjoyed the sound of silence that goes with working in a library, there was another sensory experience that made coming to work enjoyable.

"I was always intrigued with the smell of the library. It was all the books," she said.