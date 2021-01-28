Tomah's Freeze Fest next week

Organizers are ready for Tomah Freeze Fest.

Freeze Fest is a collaborative effort between Tomah Rotary and Tomah Parks and Recreation. Freeze Fest will run from Feb. 1-7 minus a few attractions due to Covid-19 restrictions. One of the biggest losses for this year is the Kids Zone at Recreation Park with the bounce houses. It was one of the most popular family attractions, but in order to maintain social distance it made sense to forego this year.

Other activities being planned include the Freeze Fest Medallion Hunt Feb. 1-5. Event planners are still working on clues and distribution locations. Winner must have a Freeze Fest button to claim the prize which will be Tomah bucks that can be used at participating businesses

Friday night there will be the snowshoe/cross country trek across the Lake Tomah. They will also have sky lanterns to release. Volunteers from Tomah Health and/or Interact Club members will be present to help sign out equipment. Free hot chocolate will be available.

Thursday through Saturday is a Virtual Fishing Derby. Anglers would post pictures of their catch on the Tomah Rotary Facebook page of their fish caught during those three days. They would need to show the measuring device, date of catch and a 2021 Freeze Fest button in the picture as well. Prizes would be given for largest and smallest catch for the following categories - perch, northern pike, blue gill and crappie.

Monday through Thursday - virtual snowman contest - People will post pictures of their snowman on the Rotary Facebook page including a 2021 Freeze Fest button. On Friday or Saturday the public would get a chance to vote on their favorite. The snowman with the most votes would win a $50 gift card.

Local business opportunities - the Tomah Senior Center will host bingo and euchre on Friday for the public to participate in. There will be no potluck included this year. Also, Whitetail Ridge will be offering a 50% discount for anyone with a 2021 Freeze Fest button on Friday and Saturday.

Contact any Tomah Rotary member for more information or questions.