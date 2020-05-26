Tomah's Recreation Park getting upgrade

Those familiar with Tomah's Recreation Park consider it a sleeping giant in terms of what if offers for rental space for buildings a wide range of events.

It certainly is a busy place during the course of a year. Since hired as Tomah Parks and Recreation director, Joe Protz has continually worked to make that giant more appealing for people seeking venues for public gatherings. The Gold and Exhibit buildings are popular venues for a variety of events. There are few weekends when one or both of those buildings are not booked for events that range from wedding dances, youth events and the list goes on.

Though a limited window of time, the Tomah Ice Center offers additional space during the hockey off season.

Rec Park is well known for hosting its two major events each summer, the Monroe County Fair and the Dairyland Super National Truck and Tractor Pull. Rec Park offers wide open space for parking. A few years ago land was purchased by the Monroe County Ag Society across from Rec Park for additional camping used primarily tractor pull weekend.

Several upgrades over the past few years were cosmetic. Some paint here, some paint there. Both the Gold and Exhibits buildings now have air conditioning which makes them more attractive summer venues during hot, humid weather.

But the last few weeks the Rec Park facelift moved up a notch with the arrival of the Gerke Excavating heavy equipment. Gerke is in the middle of a major grounds renovation that includes new pavement around the Gold Building and Tomah Ice Center. A new paved surface pedestrian walkway will be laid down between the buildings to enhance the 'actual' front entrance of the Gold Building. That portion of the project will feature a new automatic front door and aesthetic improvements, according to Dan Murphy. Work also includes improved drainage between the buildings to eliminate ice buildup during the winter. The intent is to increase foot traffic for visitors through the front entrance as opposed to a side fire exit door.

"We wanted to spruce it up a bit," Murphy said.

Murphy was originally hired to fill a part-time role to oversee Rec Park maintenance and upkeep. Protz realized the value of Murphy's work and his duties are now full-time.

Along with new pavement around those buildings, the project also includes new asphalt on the perimeter road on the outside of the grandstand fence. There will also be new asphalt at the County Hwy. CM and Grassman Avenue entrances to Rec Park.

Protz said that will make it easier for tractors/semi trailers that arrive each summer pulling trucks and tractors to maneuver the infield. It will also improve drainage from the infield to limit saturation in case of heavy rainfall. Unfortunately the city will have to wait until 2021 to get a solid test how the work will hold up with all that extra surface weight.

The pull is a COVID-19 casualty. At this time the Monroe County Fair is also up in the air. Work was scheduled to be completed by June 1. All events that were scheduled at Rec Park through June have been cancelled. Decisions on July will be made when the time is closer.

Work is progressing well, Murphy said, but the deadline now has a little flexibility. Improved parking, water drainage and access for large semis were all factored into planning.

"We just want to make it nice for all events here (Rec Park)," Protz said.

The city is always looking for new organizations as lease clients. Sept. 11-13 will be the inaugural appearance for the Wisconsin State Rabbit Breeders Association conference. The organization leased the Gold Building and Tomah Ice Center. They are expecting a large crowd pending any pandemic restrictions at that time. Regardless, Murphy and Protz know the importance of a first impression.

"Once you get people here you want to keep them coming back." Murphy said.