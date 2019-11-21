Top Cut in Sparta expands services

Top Cut Barbershop & Salon in Sparta has expanded its services to include Top Tan, which offers body waxing and sugaring, airbrush tanning, makeup application and UV tanning packages.

Top Cut has been at its current location at 227 N. Black River Street for almost seven years, offering salon services such as, haircuts, colors, perms and styling. Owners Mel Piotrowski and Kristi Franke have already expanded and remodeled the salon once and completed their most recent remodel in October.

“We are now more of a full service salon,” Piotrowski said. “We just don’t do nails yet and I don’t know that we ever will.”

They added private rooms off of the salon to offer body and facial waxing as well as body sugaring. Piotrowski hopes eventually they will use the room to offer facials as well.

Body sugaring is an art of hair removal using a natural paste made from lemon, sugar and water. The paste is molded onto the skin and flicked off, extracting hair and dead skin cells.

Down the hall, there is now a room dedicated to airbrush tanning. A tanning solution is applied by a technician using a compressor and airbrush to produce a bronzing effect, similar to a traditional tan.

Top Tan also offers four lay-down tanning beds, which is a more traditional tanning method that allow customers to rest and relax while getting their desired tan.

Customers also have the option of using one of the two stand-up tanning beds, which requires them to stand in place for the duration of their tanning session. According to Piotrowski, the stand-up bed has a maximum usage time of 12 minutes per session.

“You can move around a little bit more in the stand-up beds so you can get different areas of your body, but it’s less relaxing,” Piotrowski said. “It’s nice to do a little of both. Maybe once every couple of sessions, use the stand-up to even out your tan a little more.”

In the near future, Piotrowski would like to offer red light therapy services. Red light therapy is a therapeutic technique that uses red low-level wavelengths of light to treat skin issues like wrinkles, stretch marks, scars, psoriasis, acne and other conditions.

Red light therapy is thought to work by producing a biochemical effect in cells that strengthens the mitochondria, the powerhouse of the cell where the cell’s energy is created. By increasing its function, cells can function more efficiently and repair damage.

It is not suppose to damage the skin surface, but instead stimulate regeneration of the skin.

“I haven’t gotten into pricing it out or doing sessions yet. It’s something that I want to do in the near future,” Piotrowski said, adding she also wants to get into blue light therapy, which kills bacteria for issues such as acne.

“We have some of our tanners that do it for their skin, some do it for the mood, some only come in twice a week just to keep that glow year round. They can choose what they want,” she added. “I originally wanted to offer tanning services to focus on helping with seasonal depression and different kinds of skin disorders.”

Top Cut Barbershop & Salon and Top Tan are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Individuals can call the salon at (608) 269-2887 to book appointments.