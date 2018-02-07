Thursday, July 5, 2018
Tossing the dirt, well actually sand, from left are Blake Grams (Toro), Brian Murray (Ryan), Rick Olson (Toro) and Mike Murray (Tomah mayor). And for the record Brian Murray and Mike Murray are not related, although both had a little fun with sharing the same last name.

Toro breaks ground for $40 million addition

Mon, 07/02/2018 - 11:24am admin1

Real time excavation started around six weeks ago, but the symbolic groundbreaking for a $40 million addition to the Tomah Toro plant took place Thursday, June 27.

