Toro helps veterans helping veterans

The Veterans of Foreign Wars National Home for Children provides children, youth and families of veterans, active-duty military and members of the VFW and its Auxiliary opportunities for growth and development. The Sparta VFW and Auxiliary hopes to help with that cause by raising funds to support the organization.

The VFW National Home for Children was founded in 1925 in Eaton Rapids, Michigan as a place where families left behind by war could remain together when their serviceman did not return home.

Today's families face different challenges such as reintegration, post-traumatic stress disorders, unemployment and rehabilitation from battlefield injuries, among many others. Therefore, the National Home has evolved over its history to meet those changing needs.

Since its founding, the National Home has grown into a thriving, rural, small-town community with playgrounds, parks, 42 single-family homes, a community center and gymnasium, library, computer and science labs, a day care center, recreational opportunities, chapels and much more.

The community has its own water wells, water treatment facility and sewage system as well as phone and Internet services.

Through the years, one thing has remained constant; the National Home’s commitment to honor its nation’s veterans and active-duty military by providing help and hope for their children and families.

The community is open to families of active-duty military personnel, veterans and relatives of the VFW and Auxiliary members.

Case management services help families set up goals for the future through educational, recreational and enrichment opportunities as well as counseling and free housing and day care.

Individuals participating in the program must be committed to making changes. To remain at National Home, they are expected to demonstrate consistent progress toward their goals to reach their full potential.

If there is a veteran in need of help, individuals can reach the National Home by calling its hotline at (800) 313-4200.

According to VFW Quartermaster Tom Schauer, the State of Wisconsin sponsors one of the 42 homes for soldiers’ or veterans’ families.

“It’s a great program to help somebody get their start in life,” Schauer said. “They do everything to try and get them and their families back on their feet to go out and be productive citizens and that’s why we want to support it.”

The Toro Company, Tomah recently donated a 42-inch riding lawn mower to Sparta VFW Post 2112 in order for the VFW and Auxiliary to raise money through raffle ticket sales, which can be purchased from the VFW and/or Auxiliary and any of its members.

Half of the proceeds will go directly to the National Home. The other half will go towards the VFW in order to support numerous local organizations and programs.

“There are a lot of things going on so we need a little bit to keep funding those programs,” Schauer explained, adding donating to a national program spreads generosity in a broader scope. “We want to really sell some tickets.”