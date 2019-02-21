Township denies school sidewalk access

The Sparta Area School District hit another snag with access to its new elementary school scheduled to begin construction this spring.

While Superintendent Dr. Amy Van Deuren says negotiations over a vehicle entrance to the facility are progressing well, a sidewalk access plan was nixed by the Town of Sparta.

The township owns property along Hwy. 27 north of West Division Street and west of the school's property where the new grade school will be built. The school district was hoping to extend the sidewalk that runs on the east side of Black River Street and terminates on Hart Avenue straight to the new school.

The sidewalk would have to traverse between 75 and 120 feet of township property. On Tuesday, Feb. 12, the Sparta Town Board voted to deny the school district a right-of-way through its property.

According to Sparta Town Board Supervisor Clarence Justin, the board denied the school access through their property for several reasons, including liability and maintenance concerns.

It also listened to the objections of the property owners at the end of Hart Road, who said it would become a drop-off point for parents bringing their kids to school and create a traffic problem.

One of the biggest concerns, Justin said, was that the sidewalk would have to cut through a town resident's lot, which the board thought was too narrow and would require the property owner to move a shed.

The school District's other option is to extend the sidewalk on Hart Road and continue it east on the south side of West Division Street where the school's property borders the road.

Van Deuren said that is a more circuitous route and given the nature of kids, they are likely to take the more direct route and cut through private property anyway. She said the school district is working with the city to come up with a solution.

The Sparta School Board also voted to schedule a Special Meeting of the Electors on March 7 to get voter approval to acquire land through eminent domain to construct an access route to the new elementary school off of Hwy. 27.

The school district is currently in negotiations with Steve and Terry Herrman, the couple from whom the district purchased the land for the new school. The Herrmans still own the land where the district needs an easement to access its property.

The sticking point is over the type of road required to access the property. The Herrmans insist the intent was to build a 400-foot long city street built to city specifications.

Van Deuren has said the cost of a city street is about twice as much per foot as a driveway and the school board questions absorbing additional costs to construct a street to city specifications that will benefit private parties but will not provide any added benefit to the district or its students.

In the option to purchase the property, the parties did agree that access to the school would be provided through an easement across from Hardware Road, but the agreement states only "in a manner, length and width to accommodate school bus traffic..."

Van Deuren said the special meeting will only be held in case the issue can’t be resolve.

"We are in good negotiations with the landowner and we are optimistic we will find resolution before that time, but until we have an agreement signed we're going to keep that option opened," she said "At the end of the day, we have to break ground and start construction in April and we're committed to keeping the project on time and on budget."

School board members voting in favor of the special meeting include James Rasmussen, Julie Leis, Karen Wall, Mary Treu and Nancy Sikorsky. Lee Culpitt voted no, while Josh Lydon abstained.