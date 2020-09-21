TPD chief outlines rules as city routes open for ATV/UTV use

It wasn't without vocal debate on pros and cons for both sides, but ATV/UTV routes are finally open in Tomah.

“This has been a long time in coming," said Tomah Chamber and Visitors Center president Tina Thompson. "It was an inevitable transition for the city of Tomah to make, especially at a time when people are looking for safe and fun outdoor activities. It is our hope that this is another way that tourists can come in to Tomah and enjoy our local proprietors."

The access provides another outdoor recreation other local communities have tapped into for years.

"Clearly ATV/UTV riders are enjoying neighboring communities, so we hope by opening our doors and inviting this population in, we are able to enhance our economic landscape as well," Thompson said. Thank you to Tomah’s City Council, the Public Works Department and Tomah Police Department for their work in getting us to this point.”

The Monroe County Highway Department and Tomah Public Works Department were busy last week erecting signage for approved routes. Tomah police chief Mark Nicholson reminds riders of rules set forth. Proponents also stress consistent violation of rules could jeopardize routes in the future.

“There are key points we want to remind the public to follow," Nicholson said.

They include the following:

Unless otherwise posted, the routes within the City of Tomah include all roads within the City of Tomah with a speed limit of 35mph or less.

ATVs and UTVs may only be operated on approved ATV/UTV routes from 6am – 10pm.

ATVs and UTVs shall operate at a safe speed not to exceed the posted speed limits.

No person under the age of 16 may operate an ATV or UTV on any segment of a street or highway in the City of Tomah.

Every person who operates an ATV or UTV on any street or highway in the City of Tomah shall have in his or her immediate possession a valid motor vehicle operator’s license.

No operator or passenger of an ATV or UTV may possess in or on an ATV or UTV on any street or highway in the City of Tomah, any bottle or receptacle containing alcohol beverages if the bottle or receptacle has been opened, the seal has been broken, or the contents of the bottle or receptacle have been partially removed or released.

All ATV and UTV equipment is required to have applicable liability insurance and have proof of insurance.

ATV/UTV’s may not be operated on private property without the owner’s permission.

All other state statutes related to the use and operation of an ATV/UTV are applicable.