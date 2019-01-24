TPD Lieutenant completes FBI training

Tomah Police Dept. Lt. Scott Holum graduated from the 274th session of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, VA on Dec. 14, 2018.

Holum was one of 249 law enforcement administrators from around the world selected to attend this prestigious training, said Tomah police chief Mark Nicholson.

It is attended by less than one percent of law enforcement leaders worldwide. Students are nominated by their agency and undergo a rigorous selection process, including an extensive FBI background investigation prior to being selected.

Training consists of both academic and intense physical training that is taught by some of the highest regarded instructors in the world.

The 11-week program provides coursework in intelligence theory, media relations, wellness, terrorism, management science, law, behavioral science, law enforcement communication and forensic science to improve the administration of justice in police departments and agencies at home and abroad to raise law enforcement standards, knowledge and cooperation worldwide.

In addition to graduating from the FBI National Academy Holum previously graduated from the Wisconsin Command College as a certified public manager. He also holds a Bachelor’s degree in criminal justice administration and a Master’s degree in organizational leadership.