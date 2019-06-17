Tractor pulling’s premier event comes to Tomah this weekend

The Budweiser Dairyland Super National Truck and Tractor Pull expects somewhere around 70,000 spectators this weekend where it will feature top drivers from across the nation, Canada and Europe.

The Tomah event, which has been running for 44 years, is one of three Super National Events sanctioned by the National Tractor Pullers Association (NTPA) and is one of only two events on the NTPA circuit to host each of the twelve divisions.

The Tomah pull is promoted by the Monroe County Agricultural Society, which MCAS President Chris Schreier says is the secret to its success. “We’re a non-profit organization and I think that speaks to the quality of our show and the way it’s presented differently to the pullers and the fans.”

“We are a family friendly organization in a small town but we’ve brought in a big event. The biggest reason we’re successful is because of community involvement,” Schreier added. “The other reason is the longevity of our show. We put on one of the best pulls in the nation.”

Starting June 20, drivers will compete for a purse of over $200,000 in cash and awards over the weekend with the final class hooking on Saturday evening.

The “Heaviest Motorsport on Earth” looks to be another record year with three full days of pulling on two tracks. Shows are Thursday at 7 p.m. and Friday and Saturday at 12 and 7 p.m.; tickets are available online at tomahtractorpull.com.

RFD TV will again be filming six episodes of pulling at Tomah for the weekly NTPA RFD television series. The Tomah pull will also be streamed live for fans all over the world.

Fan Appreciation Day will be on Thursday night. Fans can bring any receipt from Kwik Trip dated June 1 through June 20, 2019 to a ticket booth and receive $5 off their ticket.

“We really need to thank our fans and the pullers for coming year after year,” Schreier said. “We have fans that have been coming since the beginning and we just try to put on a show worthy of them.”

Kids 14 and under are invited to spend Friday morning, starting at 9 a.m., at the Full Pullers Kids Klub. The event, which is sponsored by Renk Seed and WCOW Radio, offers free t-shirts, lunch and beverages before the kids get the chance to meet some drivers who will be signing autographs.

Kids under the age of 14 can also attend the Friday noon show free with a paid adult. Last year, over 500 children participated.

Friday evening is the annual Salute to the Military motorcycle parade, which is a popular aspect of the pull. The preshow activities will begin at 5:30 p.m. with over 200 motorcycles in the parade as a tribute to all active and retired military personnel.

For those interested in participating in the motorcycle parade, please contact the MCAS office at (608) 372-2081.

“We love our vets and appreciate everything they’ve done as well as those currently serving,” Schreier said, adding with a military ID, all active or retired military will receive admission at a reduced price to either of the two shows on Friday.

As a special attraction on Friday, live music will begin at 5:30 p.m. and a display of military equipment will be presented by the U.S. Army Receiving Station from Onalaska.

The High Mileage Band will provide live entertainment in the beer garden both Friday and Saturday at 3 and 10 p.m.

Saturday night, at 6 p.m., there will be a salute to the American Farmer featuring Wisconsin local FFA members and advisors.

Admission to the grounds is free, with the exception of the grandstands. Attendees can enjoy the arts and crafts booths, flea market, food vendors as well as commercial exhibitors.

Spectators also have the opportunity to get an up close and personal look at all of the pulling trucks and tractors in the open pit area. Truck and tractor pulling is one of the few motorsports that still allow fans access to the pit area to visit with drivers.

According to Schreier, the pull has a substantial economic effect on the area. A recent survey taken by the University of La Crosse shows an economic impact of over $15 million for the community.

In addition, the local nonprofit organizations raise over $100,000 each year to fund their organizations and special community projects.

The Budweiser Dairyland Super National Truck and Tractor Pull is not just a pull, it’s an experience.