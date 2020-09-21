Traffic problems at Herrman Elementary improving

The first week of school at Sparta’s new Herrman Elementary School was a perfect storm for traffic problems.

Rain, a short window of time for drop offs due to COVID-19 protocols and parents’ not knowing what to expect all combined for a first week of confusion.

Co-City Administrator Todd Fahning told the alderman at last Wednesday’s city council meeting that Wednesday was the first day his office didn’t receive any complaints regarding traffic problems at the school.

“Things are working their way out,” he said.

On Tuesday, Sept. 8, the first day of classes at Herrman Elementary, cars were backed past the high school on North Black River Street waiting to drop their kids off at the new school.

Fahning said that is completely out of the city’s control since the Wisconsin Department of Transportation controls the highway and entrance to the school.

Alderman Josh Lydon, who also is a member of the Sparta School Board, pointed out that parents have a 20-minute window to drop off their kids, who have to follow social distancing and other protocols as they enter the school.

“COVID makes it really impossible to get in and out of there because everyone has to be there at the same time,” he said.

The city, however, does have control over West Division Street and Hart Road, where, in July, the council approved an ordinance for no-drop-off zones. The no-drop-off provisions are in effect between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. during the school year.

“We must be doing something right because we’re getting an equal amount of people mad that they’re dropping people off and mad that they’re not allowed to drop people off,” said Fahning, who has been told there is a group forming to petition the council to remove the drop off signs on West Division Street. “I believe that would be a mistake,” he added.

The city just installed the no-drop-off signs last Monday. The signs had been on back order.

Still, Fahning doesn’t believe the situation is that bad, noting with some 300 cars going to the school each day, only a handful are dropping kids off on West Division Street. He said police have been monitoring the situation in the area.

“It’s a brand new $28 million school and besides the drop off on West Division, there’s going to be some things before people get used to how the flow is through there,” he said.