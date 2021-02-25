Transient Training Barracks at Fort McCoy 65 Percent Complete
Thu, 02/25/2021 - 11:19am admin1
Even through the winter with snow and below-zero temperatures outside, construction of a new multimillion-dollar barracks continues at Fort McCoy.
Even through the winter with snow and below-zero temperatures outside, construction of a new multimillion-dollar barracks continues at Fort McCoy.
1302 River Rd.
P.O. Box 252
Sparta, WI 54656-0252
Office Number: (608) 269-3186
Fax Number: (608) 269-6876
Email: news@monroecountyherald.com