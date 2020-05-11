Trump carries Monroe County with 61% of vote

While the results of the presidential election in Wisconsin flipped from red to blue statewide from 2016, Monroe County’s results mirrored those of four years ago.

The AP called the election Wednesday afternoon for Joe Biden, who garnered 49.6% of the vote compared to President Donald Trump’s 48.9%. The 20,000 vote difference is almost exactly the opposite of the 2016 election when Trump held a nearly 27,000-vote margin over Hillary Clinton.

While there were around 3,000 more votes cast in Monroe County in Tuesday’s election than in 2016, the percentages remained the same. Trump carried all but one Monroe County municipality against Biden with the president’s supporters overwhelming Biden supporters 13,775 to 8,432, a 24% margin.

Both the cities of Tomah and Sparta went for Trump, but the president got it’s biggest surge of support from the towns and villages. In Tomah, where a total of 4,246 ballots were cast, Trump took 56% of the vote to Biden’s 41%.

Sparta’s totals were a little tighter with Trump garnering only 51% of the 4,383 votes cast. Biden finished with 47%.

A total of 12,092 votes were cast in the townships with 67% going to Trump, while Biden received 33%. In the Town of Sparta, Monroe County’s largest municipality other than the cities, residents cast 1,097 votes for Trump and 728 for Biden.

The villages, where residents cast a total of 1,700 votes, were much the same with 1,047 votes going to Trump and 661 to Biden. As in 2016, the vote was lopsided in Trump’s favor everywhere except the Village of Wilton, which went for Biden by one vote, 123-122. In 2016, Trump’s margin in Wilton was four votes out of a total of 208 cast.

In the race for 3rd Congressional District, which includes most of Monroe County, 12-term Democratic incumbent Rep. Ron Kind of La Crosse, edged out a challenge from former Navy Seal Derrick Van Ordin, a Republican from Hagar City.

Kind won with 51.5% of the vote, while Van Ordin managed 48.5%. That is the tightest margin Kind has won by in the 13 contests he’s had for the seat. Monroe County voters threw the majority of their support behind Van Ordin, who carried the county with 56% of the vote.

While Kind garnered 52% of the vote in the City of Sparta, Van Ordin’s took 53% of the vote in the City of Tomah where residents cast 53% of ballots in Van Ordin’s favor. He also took 60% of the more than 11,000 votes cast in the county’s towns and villages.

Kind carried La Crosse, Eau Claire, Portage, Vernon and Crawford counties, while Van Ordin took majorities in Chippewa, Grant, Wood, Dunn, Pierce, Monroe, Trempealeau, Adams, Juneau, Jackson, Buffalo, Richland and Pepin counties.

In the 7th Congressional District, which, in Monroe County, only includes the northeast towns of Byron, Lincoln, Scott and part of La Grange, and the villages of Warrens and Wyeville, county voters heavily favored incumbent Republican Tom Tiffany, who won the seat, garnering 61% of the vote districtwide over Democratic challenger Tricia Zunker.

Monroe County voters favored Tiffany 1,839 to 796.